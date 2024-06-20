Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Prince William rescues mother-in-law Carole Middleton after Royal Ascot mishap - see photos
Prince William rescues mother-in-law Carole Middleton after Royal Ascot mishap

 The Prince of Wales shares a sweet bond with his in-laws

William helping Carole free her heel after it got stuck in the grass at Royal Ascot
Danielle Stacey
Online Royal CorrespondentLondon
1 hour ago
The Prince of Wales displayed his touching bond with his in-laws, Carole and Michael Middleton, as the Princess of Wales's parents joined him at Royal Ascot on Wednesday – and Prince William even helped out his mother-in-law as she suffered a relatable mishap.

Photographs captured the moment that William helped Carole as she got her heel stuck in the grass inside the parade ring at the Berkshire racecourse.

The Prince was seen holding his mother-in-law's hand as she freed her shoe, with the pair laughing off the incident together.

Prince William gives Carole Middleton a helping hand after she gets her heel caught in the grass© James Whatling
William held Carole's hand as she freed her heel

Carole, 69, looked beautiful in a pale blue floral shirt dress from Self-Portrait with pussy-bow detailing, teaming the frock with a matching headband and navy accessories.

Carole Middleton's heel stuck in the grass at Royal Ascot© James Whatling
Carole wore suede navy heels

Husband Michael, who will celebrate his 75th birthday on 23 June, donned a morning suit with pinstriped trousers and a pale blue waistcoat to complement Carole's attire.

William and Carole laughing as she got her heel stuck in the gras© James Whatling
The pair laughed off the mishap

The Middletons' day at the races comes amid a difficult year for the couple following the collapse of their family business, Party Pieces, and daughter Kate's cancer diagnosis.

It marked the first time Carole and Michael had been seen publicly since last December when they attended the Princess of Wales's Christmas carol concert at Westminster Abbey.

The pair have been supporting their daughter, son-in-law and grandchildren as Kate continues her course of preventative chemotherapy.

Carole, who resides at Bucklebury Manor at Berkshire, was pictured driving her daughter Kate through Windsor in March and also spent the Easter holidays with the Wales family at their Norfolk home, Anmer Hall.

Carole and Michael Middleton at day 2 of Royal Ascot© Getty
Carole and Michael stepped out for day two of Royal Ascot

The businesswoman was spotted during a low-key outing at a local pub with Prince William during George, Charlotte and Louis' school break.

Carole and Michael have known William since their daughter Kate began dating the Prince in 2003 during their university days at St Andrews in Scotland.

Carole Middleton smiling at Prince William© Getty
Carole and Michael have been supporting William and Kate

In their engagement interview in 2010, William said of his in-laws: "Kate's got a very, very close family. I get on really well with them and I'm very lucky that they've been so supportive.

"Mike and Carole have been really loving and caring and really fun and have been really welcoming towards me so I've felt really a part of the family and I hope that Kate's felt the same with my family."

Prince William speaking to Carole Middleton and Zara Tindall© Getty
William shares a close bond with his in-laws

Meanwhile, Kate said of meeting then Prince Charles: "I was quite nervous about meeting William's father, but no, he was very, very welcoming, very friendly, it couldn't have gone easier really for me."

The Princess of Wales delighted royal watchers as she made her first public appearance amid her cancer treatment at Trooping the Colour last Saturday.

In a personal message on the eve of the King's birthday parade, Kate said she had made "good progress" but that her treatment plan is expected to be ongoing for the next few months and she is "not out of the woods yet". 

