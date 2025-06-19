Royal family LIVE: Prince William set for exciting event with A-list star

- Prince William visiting Earthshot Prize Finalist Colorifix alongside Cate Blanchett
Prince William's big outing
Today's news agenda just in... Prince William will rub shoulders with Hollywood royalty, actress Cate Blanchett. The A-lister will join the Prince of Wales on a visit to Earthshot Prize Finalist Colorifix, a UK based company which creates sustainable dye for clothing, in her role as Earthshot Prize Council Member.
There's love in the air for some of our favourite royal couples today. Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie are celebrating their 26th wedding anniversary, while Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel of Sweden are marking their 15th.
Finally, we're counting down until photos drop from Day Three of Royal Ascot... Sadly, our invites must have got lost in the post.