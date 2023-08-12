Prince William and Princess Kate special message to Lionesses after World Cup quarter-finals victory

The team will go on to play Australia in the semi-final

Congratulations are in order for England's Lionesses after they brought home a spectacular 2-1 comeback win over Colombia in the World Cup quarter-finals on Saturday.

Two people who couldn't wait to congratulate the team were Prince William and Princess Kate who wasted no time in writing a touching and well-deserved message.

Taking to the official social media platforms of the Lionesses, the Prince and Princess of Wales penned: "Bring on the semi-finals! A hard-fought win, well done @Lionesses."

And it wasn't just the royals who wanted to share their kind words with the champions, friends nd fans also flocked to comment on the senior royals' meaningful update.

© Getty Prince William is an avid supporter of the Lionesses

"Great win! Hear them rrrroarrrr! #LionessesDownUnder," one fan replied. A second added: "Well done. They made their country proud," alongside four red love heart emojis.

Meanwhile, a third penned: "Congratulations, @Lionesses! Stellar performance and well-deserved victory. All eyes on the semi-finals! #FierceAndProud."

© Getty The Lionesses took a cheeky selfie with Prince William at the Kensington Palace brunch in 2015

It isn't just the Prince and Princess who are dedicated fans of the squad, as during their history-making win at the Euros final last year, the Lionesses received a special message from Princess Charlotte - and it's safe to say she was so inspired. The little Princess, eight, took part in a touching video filmed alongside her dad. In the wholesome clip, the father-daughter duo wished the team the best of luck.

Speaking directly to the camera, Prince William kicked off by saying: "We both want to wish the Lionesses the best of luck for tonight. You've done amazingly well in the competition and we are rooting for you all the way." Princess Charlotte finished by adding: "Good luck, I hope you win. Bye."

© Getty Prince William met with the Lionesses ahead of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup

Prince William was even there to greet the women as the final whistle blew and they snatched their victory over Germany in an epic 2-1 defeat. William proudly presented the trophy to the winning team and beamed from ear to ear as he did so.

The future King subsequently shocked fans when he proceeded to hug various members of the England squad. His rare display of public affection swiftly went viral, with many social media users praising William's genuine pride.

The Prince became president Football Association back in 2006, and since then hasn't stopped showing support for his home team. In 2015, the father-of-three opened up the doors at Kensington Palace the Lionesses for a very special brunch.

"What you created as a team – it's fantastic. You're only going to get bigger and better," he told them at the time, and he couldn't have been more right!