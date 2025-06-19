Prince William undertakes surprise outing with Hollywood star Cate Blanchett – best photos

Prince William was joined by Cate Blanchett on Thursday when the pair headed to Colorifix in Norwich, Norfolk, in order to see the work undertaken by the company.

Colorifix is a company that designs sustainable dyes for clothing; they were also one of the finalists in William's Earthshot Prize back in 2023. Hollywood star Cate joined the Prince of Wales on the outing as she serves as a council member for the environmental initiative.

During the visit, William and Cate were taken through the entire manufacturing process, including seeing how the company identifies the natural DNA code from an organism that produces the pigment, through to how the dye liquid is attached to the fabric.

© Getty William founded the Earthshot Prize in 2021

They also heard how the brand, which was founded back in 2016, prevents energy and water waste as well as reducing carbon emissions during the process.

The Earthshot Prize explained The Prince of Wales launched the Earthshot Prize in October 2020, having been inspired by former US President John F. Kennedy's Moonshot project, which advanced mankind’s achievements. It aims to find solutions to "repair" the planet and will run annually until 2030. The Earthshot Prize is awarded to winners each year for their contributions to environmentalism in five different categories - Protect and restore nature; Clean our air; Revive our oceans; Build a waste-free world; and Fix our climate. Each winner receives a grant of £1 million to continue their environmental work. The awards will take place in Rio de Janeiro in Brazil in November 2025, with previous ceremonies staged in Cape Town last year, Singapore in 2023, Boston in 2022 and London's Alexandra Palace in 2021.

The company was a finalist in the 2023 Earthshot Prize in the category of 'Creating a Waste-Free World'. Their use of sustainable dyes aims to combat the impact of synthetic dyes that use a lot of water in their creation, as well as releasing toxic chemicals into the environment.

William and Cate's visit

See below for the best photos from the pair's outing…

© Andrew Parsons / Kensington Palace Lab visit William and Cate were given a tour of the laboratories where they witnessed the entire manufacturing process.



© Andrew Parsons / Kensington Palace Eager students The pair threw themselves into learning about the company's processes, even holding important pieces.



© Alamy Stock Photo Safety first While Cate is known for her glorious fashion sense, both she and the Prince of Wales donned lab coats for the experience.



© Alamy Stock Photo William's surprise The father-of-three looked surprised as he held a vial of dye during the visit.



© Alamy Stock Photo Environmental royal William has followed in his father's footsteps and is a keen environmentalist, founding the Earthshot Prize back in 2021. The initiative aims to tackle climate change between 2021 and 2030.



© Andrew Parsons / Kensington Palace Hollywood star Cate looked interested in the process as she observed everything around her.



