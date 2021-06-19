Are Prince William and Kate Middleton set to move out of London? The Cambridges have a main base at Kensington Palace

Prince William, Kate Middleton and their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis divide their time between two incredible homes, but is another property purchase on the cards?

The Daily Mail has reported that Berkshire could be a new location of choice for the royals, as reports suggest they have been eyeing up schools in the area for their children, as well as suitable nearby residences.

Their eldest children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte are currently enrolled at Thomas's Battersea Prep School, while Prince Louis goes to Willcocks Nursery, and while this school set-up works for now, it is believed the Cambridges are thinking of relocating for their future education.

Berkshire, of course, is where Kate was raised and the Duchess' parents Carole and Michael Middleton live at Bucklebury Manor, a seven-bedroom Grade II-listed Georgian property in the area, and perhaps these are the reasons behind this potential plan.

The royals have spent a lot of time at Anmer Hall of late

The family currently have a main royal base in London, Apartment 1A, which is located within Kensington Palace and they also have a countryside bolthole in Norfolk, Anmer Hall, which is where they have spent a lot of time amid the coronavirus pandemic.

It is strongly reported that their Kensington Palace base will remain as is for work purposes, so their offices will stay in the capital regardless of this possible new home.

Kensington Palace in London is their main residence

It is unknown whether the Queen will offer up one of the residences within the grounds of Windsor Castle for the family or if they will choose somewhere more private to live.

Scotland is another location where it is believed the Cambridges are set to spend more time, as palace officials would like to strengthen ties with this area of the United Kingdom. This would see the couple regularly visiting Balmoral as well as St Andrews, where they met while studying at University, the Sunday Times reported.

Balmoral Castle in Aberdeenshire is one of the Queen's two properties in Scotland – the other being The Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh.

