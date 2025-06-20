King Charles issues touching message to royal relative

The King and Queen shared a beautiful birthday tribute to the Duchess of Gloucester on Friday.

Birgitte, who is married to the late Queen Elizabeth II's cousin, Prince Richard, Duke of Gloucester, celebrated her 79th birthday on 20 June.

A lovely portrait of the Duchess, wearing a cream dress, a wide-brimmed hat, and a pearl necklace, was posted on the royal family's Instagram stories.

The picture was taken when Birgitte hosted the Not Forgotten Association garden party at Buckingham Palace last month.

© Instagram / @theroyalfamily The royals shared birthday well-wishes for the Duchess of Gloucester

"Happy Birthday to The Duchess of Gloucester! [celebration emoji]," the caption read.

Danish-born Birgitte, who married Prince Richard in 1972, is a full-time working member of the royal family and carries out hundreds of engagements every year.

© Getty Images The Duke and Duchess on Garter Day

Earlier this week, the Duchess walked in the Garter Day procession in Windsor, having been invested as a Royal Lady Companion to the Order of the Garter last year.

© PA Images via Getty Images The Duchess at Royal Ascot

The Gloucesters also made an appearance at Royal Ascot on Wednesday, where Birgitte wore a stunning floral hat created by King's Foundation graduate, Barnaby Horn.

Royal life

Birgitte met Prince Richard in the late 1960s when he was studying at Cambridge University. The couple married on 8 July 1972 at St Andrew's Church in Northamptonshire.

The bride wore a wedding dress designed by one of the late Queen's favourite couturiers, Norman Hartnell, but instead of a tiara, she opted for a floral headpiece.

© PA Images via Getty Images The couple on their wedding day in 1972

Tragedy struck six weeks after the couple's wedding when Prince Richard's elder brother, Prince William of Gloucester, was killed in a flying accident. This meant that Richard became the heir to the Dukedom and when his father, Prince Henry, died in 1974, he and Birgitte became the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester.

The Gloucesters, who reside at Kensington Palace, have three children – Alexander, Davina and Rose.

© Getty The couple with their three children in 1989

Birgitte, who is the patron of many charities and organisations, once said of her duties: "As members of the Royal Family and in our public life, The Duke and I have the huge privilege of continuously meeting people greatly committed to their work with charitable causes - many individuals being volunteers, doing all kinds of good works, giving of their time, talents and expertise.

"Some are high-powered and greatly skilled, others willing to do the most mundane but essential tasks - all of them enjoying being part of a team supporting a noble cause.

"It is inspiring and immensely rewarding meeting these volunteers on my varying engagements in London and throughout the country. I meet volunteers in schools, often for children with special needs, medical research projects, hospices, homes for older and frail people, and also in community initiatives for sport, music and the conservation of the Arts. I see so many wonderful places, and it is the people involved who make them so."

ROYAL FAN? JOIN THE CLUB Welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club, where thousands of royal fans like you get to delve deeper into the wonderful world of royalty every day. Want to join them? Just click the button below for a list of club benefits and joining information. JOIN THE CLUB