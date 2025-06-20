Skip to main contentSkip to footer
King Charles issues touching message to royal relative
Smiling King Charles in top hat© Getty

The monarch is close to his late mother's cousins

Danielle Stacey
Online Royal CorrespondentLondon
2 minutes ago
The King and Queen shared a beautiful birthday tribute to the Duchess of Gloucester on Friday.

Birgitte, who is married to the late Queen Elizabeth II's cousin, Prince Richard, Duke of Gloucester, celebrated her 79th birthday on 20 June.

A lovely portrait of the Duchess, wearing a cream dress, a wide-brimmed hat, and a pearl necklace, was posted on the royal family's Instagram stories.

The picture was taken when Birgitte hosted the Not Forgotten Association garden party at Buckingham Palace last month.

Duchess of Gloucester in cream dress holding flowers© Instagram / @theroyalfamily
The royals shared birthday well-wishes for the Duchess of Gloucester

"Happy Birthday to The Duchess of Gloucester! [celebration emoji]," the caption read.

Danish-born Birgitte, who married Prince Richard in 1972, is a full-time working member of the royal family and carries out hundreds of engagements every year.

Prince Richard, Duke of Gloucester and Birgitte, Duchess of Gloucester ride in a carriage after the Order of the Garter service© Getty Images
The Duke and Duchess on Garter Day

Earlier this week, the Duchess walked in the Garter Day procession in Windsor, having been invested as a Royal Lady Companion to the Order of the Garter last year.

The Duchess of Gloucester in the parade ring© PA Images via Getty Images
The Duchess at Royal Ascot

The Gloucesters also made an appearance at Royal Ascot on Wednesday, where Birgitte wore a stunning floral hat created by King's Foundation graduate, Barnaby Horn.

Royal life

Birgitte met Prince Richard in the late 1960s when he was studying at Cambridge University. The couple married on 8 July 1972 at St Andrew's Church in Northamptonshire.

The bride wore a wedding dress designed by one of the late Queen's favourite couturiers, Norman Hartnell, but instead of a tiara, she opted for a floral headpiece.

Prince Richard and Birgitte on their wedding day© PA Images via Getty Images
The couple on their wedding day in 1972

Tragedy struck six weeks after the couple's wedding when Prince Richard's elder brother, Prince William of Gloucester, was killed in a flying accident. This meant that Richard became the heir to the Dukedom and when his father, Prince Henry, died in 1974, he and Birgitte became the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester.

The Gloucesters, who reside at Kensington Palace, have three children – Alexander, Davina and Rose.

The Duchess Of Gloucester And The Duke Of Gloucester With Their Children Lady Rose Windsor, Lady Davina Windsor And The Earl Of Ulster in 1989© Getty
The couple with their three children in 1989

Birgitte, who is the patron of many charities and organisations, once said of her duties: "As members of the Royal Family and in our public life, The Duke and I have the huge privilege of continuously meeting people greatly committed to their work with charitable causes - many individuals being volunteers, doing all kinds of good works, giving of their time, talents and expertise.

"Some are high-powered and greatly skilled, others willing to do the most mundane but essential tasks - all of them enjoying being part of a team supporting a noble cause.

"It is inspiring and immensely rewarding meeting these volunteers on my varying engagements in London and throughout the country. I meet volunteers in schools, often for children with special needs, medical research projects, hospices, homes for older and frail people, and also in community initiatives for sport, music and the conservation of the Arts. I see so many wonderful places, and it is the people involved who make them so."

