King Charles pictured embracing nephew Peter Phillips in rare photo

The sweet moment between King Charles and Peter Phillips has been snapped at Royal Ascot.

Peter, who is the Princess Royal's son, was captured embracing his uncle, King Charles, during the highly anticipated Royal Ascot.

The King seems to have a close relationship with his nephew. Just last year, Peter spoke to Sky News Australia, where he gave an update on the King's cancer diagnosis and praised him for continuing the late Queen Elizabeth's legacy.

© AFP via Getty Images The King and his nephew, Peter Phillips, were snapped in a sweet embrace at Royal Ascot

"He is very pragmatic (and) he understands that there's a period of time that he really needs to focus on himself," Peter told Sky News. "I think, ultimately, he's hugely frustrated. He's frustrated that he can't get on and do everything that he wants to be able to do."

Speaking on his transition to King, Peter said: "Change is inevitable; some people don't like it. But at the end of the day, I think the King has been remarkable in the way he has handled the transition," Peter told the publication at the time.

© Getty Images Peter has previously spoken about his relationship with his uncle, King Charles

"Not ripping up the rulebook, not ripping up everything his parents put in place over the previous 70 years, but he has kept the core of what they stood for and has put his own mark on it.".

Peter was in attendance at Royal Ascot along with his girlfriend, NHS paediatric nurse, Harriet Sperling. Harriet also greeted the King with her first public curtsy.

© James Veysey/Shutterstock Peter attended Royal Ascot alongside his girlfriend, Harriet Sperling

It marks their appearance together at Royal Ascot as a couple after making their debut during last year's event, where they appeared hand-in-hand looking loved up across the week-long affair.

As well as keeping close to his uncle, Peter was also snapped alongside his sister, Zara Tindall, and her husband, Mike Tindall, as well as Princess Beatrice and her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, during the festive day at Ascot, which drew large crowds and royal watchers.

© PA Images via Getty Images Beatrice and Harriet admired each other's outfits

The week-long Royal Ascot kicked off on June 17 and saw members of the royal family in attendance such as including the King and Queen, the Prince of Wales, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, as well as the Princess Royal and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence.