King Charles inks first Netflix deal in surprising move

King Charles is set to make his Netflix debut, as the monarch will be featuring in a documentary around the King's Trust. The untitled project will be released next year.

The project is being made to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the King's eponymous charity and will also feature Hollywood star Idris Elba, who was assisted by its work in his youth. The show will be following the King and Idris as Charles "offers rare access and insights into his support for the Trust over the past five decades".

Idris will also be involved behind-the-scenes on the project, with his production company, 22 Summers, producing the one-off episode. Young people who have been helped by the King's Trust will also be involved in the project.

The series is due to begin its filming in the autumn and one of its central parts will be the stories of the one million people its work has benefited since its founding in 1976.

Speaking of the series, a palace aide said: "The King is pleased for The Trust to have this wonderful opportunity to showcase their work to a global audience, sharing the compelling stories of some of the more than 1 million young people it has helped in Britain and internationally over the past 50 years."

Idris added: "The King's Trust gave me an opportunity that changed my life. At a time when I didn't have the resources to pursue my ambitions, they offered real, practical support – including financial help – that helped me take those first steps to advance my career.

"Today, through the Elba Hope Foundation, I'm focused on creating those same opportunities for young people who are full of potential but lacking access. Around the world, millions are still waiting for that one door to open."

He concluded: "This documentary is about shining a light on what's possible when it does – and why the work of The King's Trust remains so important."

Other royals on Netflix

Of course, Charles isn't the only royal to have their own Netflix deal, with the most notable being his son, Prince Harry, and the Duke's wife, Meghan Markle.

Following their departure from the royal family, the pair signed a five-year partnership with the streaming giant, that has seen them release several projects from their docu-series, Harry & Meghan and Meghan's lifestyle show, With Love, Meghan.

Speaking about working with the couple last year for Harry's project, Polo, showrunner Miloš Balać spoke of the pair's work ethic.

Speaking to the New York Post, he explained that the pair were both keen to show there was more to the sport than what meets the eye.

He said: "Both Prince Harry and Meghan were just amazing collaborators from the start. They have so much knowledge about the sport, but also an understanding that we're trying to bring new people into this world."