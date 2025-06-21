Princess Eugenie stuns in a 'gorgeous' red dress on Royal Ascot's final day

Princess Eugenie has been turning heads during this year’s Royal Ascot, and today was no different.

The Duke and Duchess of York’s daughter joined the royal parade today with her husband, Jack Brooksbank. The pair were in the second carriage, accompanied by well-known horse-trainer Ed Walker and his wife.

The Princess looked ravishing in red. The plain red dress was a safe choice, but an elegant one nonetheless. She wore her hair down and completed the look with a fascinator and beige pumps from Aquazzurra.

© Getty Images Princess Eugenie in red at Royal Ascot

She also wore one of her favourite and most frequently used accessories, a M2Malletier crossbody bag, which she had previously worn at Royal Ascot in 2018 and to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding at Windsor Castle the same year.

This was a significantly different direction from the previous look she had chosen for the first day of the royal event.

For her Ascot 2025 debut yesterday, the mother of two chose an outfit that was unusual, modern and stunning at the same time.

© James Whatling Princess Eugenie looked stunning at Ascot

The Princess sported a tailoring masterpiece, a two-piece outfit that was gorgeously adjusted to her figure and was extremely elegant in its simplicity.

She wore a high-waisted white skirt and a coffee-coloured crop top. The high waist of the skirt meant that no skin was exposed, while also creating a flattering effect that accentuated her waist.

She completed the look with the same pair of Aquazzurra beige pumps and M2Malletier crossbody bag that she used today.

Yesterday, her hair was styled in a low ponytail to leave space for the white, wide-brimmed hat, which added another layer of elegance to the stunning look. She also added a fun touch with a pair of gorgeous Sophie Lis mushroom earrings.

Over the last few years, Princess Eugenie has found her style and is slowly emerging as one of the best-dressed royal women.

Earlier this year, the King’s niece was spotted at the UN Ocean Conference wearing a fabulous white and blue Rebecca Vallance backless dress paired with cute beige kitten-heeled mules from Staud.

Princess Eugenie looked stunning at the UN Ocean Conference

The 'Orchid Blues Midi Dress' left royal watchers stunned, but must also be one of the Princess’s favourites as she was seen wearing it twice in one month, including during a stylish appearance at the Chelsea Flower Show, where she attended with her sister Princess Beatrice.

In May, Her Royal Highness also visited Horatio’s Garden South West, and for the occasion, she wore a maxi olive-green dress from Diane von Furstenberg paired with black Aeyde leather ballet flats. The look was both simple and chic, and suited her figure perfectly.

Princess Eugenie might have been overlooked by royal fashion enthusiasts until now, but if she continues to step out in the fabulous styles she has been wearing recently, she might start giving original royal style icons like Queen Letizia of Spain, the Princess of Wales, and Queen Mary of Denmark a run for their money.