Princess Eugenie 'defies' rules at Ascot 2025 - wearing a crop top

Princess Eugenie looked phenomenal at Royal Ascot 2025! The mother-of-two wowed onlookers in what some may describe as an unusual outfit, but gorgeously elegant all the same.

The 35-year-old donned a white, high-waisted skirt, which she teamed with a coffee-coloured crop top. The sleek top was expertly cut with bold lines and expert tailoring. Because of the high-waisted nature of the skirt, Eugenie's midriff could not be seen.

Having a true My Fair Lady moment, the cousin of Prince William and Prince Harry topped her chic look off with a wide-brimmed hat and sleek heels, and carried one of her most-used handbags - a hexagonal-shaped number by M2 Malletier, which she has worn on numerous occasions.

© PA Images via Getty Images Princess Eugenie wowed at Royal Ascot on Friday

Made with gold hardware, a detachable chain shoulder strap, and a push lock-fastening front flap, it's quite the fancy design.

© James Whatling Princess Eugenie looked stunning in her modern look

The Royal Ascot dress code

Ascot Racecourse is well-known for its strict dress code, particularly in the Royal Enclosure, where Eugenie is.

© Chris Jackson/Getty Images There are strict fashion rules at Royal Ascot

The space is the most prestigious and exclusive area, where British royals have their own box. The Ascot Racecourse has been known to update its dress code yearly, and while specific dress codes vary depending on the enclosure and the type of event, the general consensus includes that dresses or skirts should be of modest length, falling just above the knee or longer.

Strapless, off-the-shoulder, halter neck, and spaghetti straps are not permitted. Fascinators or hats vital with the base having a diameter of at least 4 inches.

Jumpsuits are permitted, but they should adhere to the same guidelines as dresses in terms of length and coverage. Midriffs should be covered, and the overall look should be formal and stylish.

Eugenie and Zara

Eugenie was joined by her cousin, Zara Tindall, who looked stunning in a powder blue trouser suit, which looked delightful with her matching fascinator and elegant drop earrings.

© Alamy Stock Photo Zara was pictured curtseying to her uncle, the King

Trouser suits are a recent, new addition to the dress code. They are now allowed to be worn, but they should be full-length and of matching colour and material. No mixing and matching colour-block numbers here!