Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Princess Lilibet and Prince Archie's future royal roles questioned
Subscribe
Princess Lilibet and Prince Archie's future royal roles questioned
Archie and Lilibet have an outdoor playpark at their US home

Princess Lilibet and Prince Archie's future royal roles questioned

Harry and Meghan stepped back from royal duties in 2020

Faye James
Senior Editor
2 minutes ago
Share this:

As Prince Harry and Meghan Markle continue to chart their own course away from the British monarchy, fresh speculation has emerged about what the future holds for their children, Prince Archie, six, and Princess Lilibet, four, especially in terms of their royal roles.

The young siblings, who are growing up in California with unmistakably American accents, are at the centre of a widening debate over whether they will ever take part in public royal life. 

And as tensions between Prince Harry and Prince William appear far from resolved, insiders now suggest that Archie and Lilibet's royal identities may be quietly erased in the not-so-distant future.

Prince Archie looked so tall alongside his red-haired sister Princess Lilibet in their mother Meghan Markle's arms© Instagram
Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet currently hold royal titles

The rift between the once-close brothers has deepened in the five years since Harry and Meghan stepped back from royal duties in 2020, a move that shocked Palace courtiers and left William feeling blindsided. 

While Harry has repeatedly expressed a desire to reconcile with his father, King Charles, and even hinted at re-establishing a connection with his brother, many of his public criticisms of the institution, and of family members themselves, have further strained those already fragile ties.

Prince William looking confused© Getty Images
Prince William is believed to not want to entertain his niece and nephew as working royals

Earlier this year, eyebrows were raised when Harry and Meghan continued to use their HRH (His/Her Royal Highness) styles, despite reportedly assuring the late Queen Elizabeth II they would refrain from doing so. Although King Charles has chosen not to formally strip the couple of their HRH styles, royal insiders believe William has no such hesitation.

According to reports, once he becomes king, William plans to undertake a "tidying-up exercise," which could include formally revoking the HRH styles from Harry, Meghan, and potentially even their children. 

The idea that Archie and Lilibet could retain their HRH styles or even participate in royal duties when they are older was recently labelled as "beyond parody" by a friend of William's.

Meghan and Harry stepped down as working royals in 2020© WireImage
Meghan and Harry stepped down as working royals in 2020

While Harry is said to be eager for his children to maintain a link to the monarchy, even from afar, it's becoming increasingly clear that any such notion may be out of step with the Royal Family's current direction. 

Prince William and Prince Harry© Getty
Tensions between Prince Harry and Prince William appear far from resolved

The Prince of Wales has long been a proponent of a slimmed-down monarchy, focusing on a core group of senior working royals. And as the family adapts to a new era under King Charles's reign, there appears to be little room for ambiguity.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's clever tactic to recover from interview revealed – ‘they needed it’

An HRH style is not a formal title but a mark of status and privilege, traditionally bestowed by letters patent. According to constitutional precedent, such a style can also be revoked through the same mechanism – a legal royal decree. For William, who will eventually wield that power, simplifying the system may offer both a symbolic and practical way of reaffirming the monarchy's modern identity.

ROYAL FAN? JOIN THE CLUB

Welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club, where thousands of royal fans like you get to delve deeper into the wonderful world of royalty every day. Want to join them? Just click the button below for a list of club benefits and joining information.

Sign up to HELLO! Daily for all the latest and best royal coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics
More Royalty
See more
Read More