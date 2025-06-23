Princess Lilibet and Prince Archie's future royal roles questioned

As Prince Harry and Meghan Markle continue to chart their own course away from the British monarchy, fresh speculation has emerged about what the future holds for their children, Prince Archie, six, and Princess Lilibet, four, especially in terms of their royal roles.

The young siblings, who are growing up in California with unmistakably American accents, are at the centre of a widening debate over whether they will ever take part in public royal life.

And as tensions between Prince Harry and Prince William appear far from resolved, insiders now suggest that Archie and Lilibet's royal identities may be quietly erased in the not-so-distant future.

© Instagram Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet currently hold royal titles

The rift between the once-close brothers has deepened in the five years since Harry and Meghan stepped back from royal duties in 2020, a move that shocked Palace courtiers and left William feeling blindsided.

While Harry has repeatedly expressed a desire to reconcile with his father, King Charles, and even hinted at re-establishing a connection with his brother, many of his public criticisms of the institution, and of family members themselves, have further strained those already fragile ties.

© Getty Images Prince William is believed to not want to entertain his niece and nephew as working royals

Earlier this year, eyebrows were raised when Harry and Meghan continued to use their HRH (His/Her Royal Highness) styles, despite reportedly assuring the late Queen Elizabeth II they would refrain from doing so. Although King Charles has chosen not to formally strip the couple of their HRH styles, royal insiders believe William has no such hesitation.

According to reports, once he becomes king, William plans to undertake a "tidying-up exercise," which could include formally revoking the HRH styles from Harry, Meghan, and potentially even their children.

The idea that Archie and Lilibet could retain their HRH styles or even participate in royal duties when they are older was recently labelled as "beyond parody" by a friend of William's.

© WireImage Meghan and Harry stepped down as working royals in 2020

While Harry is said to be eager for his children to maintain a link to the monarchy, even from afar, it's becoming increasingly clear that any such notion may be out of step with the Royal Family's current direction.

© Getty Tensions between Prince Harry and Prince William appear far from resolved

The Prince of Wales has long been a proponent of a slimmed-down monarchy, focusing on a core group of senior working royals. And as the family adapts to a new era under King Charles's reign, there appears to be little room for ambiguity.

An HRH style is not a formal title but a mark of status and privilege, traditionally bestowed by letters patent. According to constitutional precedent, such a style can also be revoked through the same mechanism – a legal royal decree. For William, who will eventually wield that power, simplifying the system may offer both a symbolic and practical way of reaffirming the monarchy's modern identity.