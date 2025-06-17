Watch: Prince Archie can't stop giggling at Prince Harry inside minimalist nursery

Prince Archie has called several places home since he was born in May 2019. He secretly returned to Frogmore Cottage in Windsor with his parents, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, before news of his birth had even been announced.

However, they didn't stay there long as the tot was only one when the royal couple announced they were stepping back as senior members of the royal family and moving to America.

Harry and Meghan secretly stayed at Tyler Perry's LA home before purchasing the Chateau of Riven Rock for $14.65 million in 2020, where they have plenty of their desired "space" to raise Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

In a video compilation of Prince Harry being a doting dad to his two kids on Father's Day, Meghan revealed a rare glimpse inside one of Archie's nurseries. The modest room had been decorated with beige walls with three framed pictures including an elephant, sunshine and a written message.

© Instagram Harry and Meghan moved to Montecito to give their children more "space"

Harry and Archie sat on a cream sofa dressed with periwinkle blue cushions while they read a bedtime story. Something about the book must have been funny, since Archie couldn't contain his giggle as Harry egged him on.

Tyler Perry's home

It's not clear where the clip was filmed, but Archie appears young enough that it could have been the Sussexes' temporary home.

Tyler Perry's $18 million eight-bedroom, 12-bathroom Tuscan-style villa sits on 22 acres of land and features an outdoor pool, a sunken bath and views of the city.

Tyler previously shared a glimpse of the nursery back in 2015, when he had used for his son Aman. A white cot with grey Peter Rabbit print, an animal mobile, an armchair and a small dressing table all followed a neutral colour scheme, while a grey and white carpet added warmth to the wooden floors.

Montecito nursery

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's mansion in California

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle explained that their desire to swap the UK for the US was to provide a better family life for their son.

They wrote on Instagram: "This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter."

© Netflix Meghan Markle was pictured with Princess Lilibet at their Montecito mansion

Rare photos have shown Lilibet's nursery inside their family home in Montecito. In one black-and-white photograph, Meghan cradled her newborn in a room with beamed ceilings, a Moses Basket, wicker storage baskets and a leaf motif painted across the wall.

Archie was previously spotted admiring a wall-mountain photo of Princess Diana in the same leaf-print room.

The couple had a photo of the late Princess Diana in Archie's nursery

"I put a photo up in [Archie's] nursery and it was one of the first words he said, out from mama, papa, it was then grandma," Harry told Oprah Winfrey in the 2021 docuseries, The Me You Can't See.

"Grandma Diana. It's the sweetest thing, but at the same time, makes me really sad because she should be here."