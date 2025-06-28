Prince Harry makes surprise trip to New York without Meghan Markle

Prince Harry has jetted across the States for a surprise trip to New York City, while his wife Meghan Markle and their two children Archie and Lilibet remain at their Montecito home.

The Duke of Sussex made an unexpected appearance at the Nexus Global Summit, an event that brought together more than 350 rising philanthropists, impact investors and social innovators to tackle global challenges and shape a better future, according to the website.

The father-of-two was an unannounced speaker at the event, where he discussed the impact of service and asserted the significance of establishing more solid communities to take on issues such as disconnection and social isolation.

Prince Harry's speech

Speaking to the crowd: "As the world gets harder, as people's lives become harder, compassion can shrink. The thing that gives me the most hope is the grassroots approach."

Prince Harry continued: "Many of you here today are connected and involved with so many community solutions, because it's what energises all of you, and that service part is really what energises me as well."

© Colombian Vice President's Office Prince Harry made a surprise appearance in New York City without his wife Meghan Markle

The 40-year-old pointed to the work of the Archewell Foundation, which he founded in 2020 alongside the Duchess of Sussex, in striving towards these goals.

He further urged all the attendees to use their platforms to serve the wider community, adding: "Whatever you put out there, you get back."

© Getty Images Prince Harry spoke at the Nexus Global Summit

At the summit, Prince Harry also met up with the Nexus Australian delegation, composed of people and organisations working towards better mental health and social media safety, and a Brazilian delegation of 12 young people aiming to combat inequality through education and volunteerism.

Prince William's busy week

It seems that Prince Harry is taking a similar approach to sustainable development as his older brother, who has had a busy few days with London Climate Action Week.

© Getty Images The Prince of Wales has also had a busy few days with London Climate Action Week

On Thursday, Prince William attended various events for the week, including a roundtable meeting with United for Wildlife and Earthshot at St James's Palace, where he made a declarative speech.

He said: "All life begins with nature. Our forests, rivers, and the ocean are not just landscapes, they are the foundation of life on Earth. They regulate our climate, provide food and water, and sustain economies worldwide.

"We are here today not only to recognise this truth, but to act on it with urgency and purpose."

© Getty Images Prince William spoke with the other attendees of the roundtable conference

Prince William continued: "Across the world, Indigenous Peoples and local communities live in deep relationship with land and sea, guided by knowledge passed down through generations. Nature is not seen as a resource to be extracted, but as something sacred - to live with, respect, and sustain.

"Their stewardship and protection are among the most effective forces for conservation."