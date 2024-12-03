Prince Harry and Meghan Markle £4 million mystery donation revealed

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle received a mystery donation of £4 million according to their charity The Archewell Foundation's 2023 tax return.

The donation was among list of other donations for the charity and was by far the largest. The foundation was launched by the Duke and Duchess in 2020, is a non-profit organisation whose mission is to "show up, do good", according to its website.

© Getty The couple launched Archewell in 2020

The form also showed that the foundation had given a 250,000 dollar (£198,000) grant to a women’s wellness centre founded by US President Joe Biden’s daughter Ashley.

The centre, called the Women’s Wellness Space and based in Philadelphia, aims to empower women who have experienced trauma to help them "break from the cycle of poverty" and support each other, according to its website.

Its annual impact report for 2023 to 2024, published on its website, outlines work the foundation has conducted this year, including the public launch of its Parents’ Network to support those whose children have experienced online harm.

It also details the expansion of the Welcome Project, which brings together recently resettled women through social activities such as cooking, swimming or hiking.

The report is accompanied by a video on the Archewell Foundation’s website which shows Harry and Meghan hugging people, attending charity events and posing for photos with other guests.

Set to the song A Sky Full Of Stars by Coldplay, the one minute and twenty second-long video features a voiceover in which Harry thanks others for inspiring him.

In a clip from an event, Meghan says: "When you show up in a community, you find that group that makes you feel like home but oftentimes you also find yourself again."