Princess Kate set for a big week after keeping a low-profile

One of the Princess of Wales's favourite events starts next week, and Kate is expected to show her support.

Tennis fans will flock to SW19 as Wimbledon 2025 kicks off on Monday 30 June.

While Kate has not appeared publicly since Garter Day on 16 June, after pulling out of Royal Ascot last week, she's very likely to attend the tennis tournament in the next two weeks.

The Princess has been patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club since 2016, and traditionally presents the trophies to the winners of the men's and women's finals.

© Getty Images Kate presenting Carlos Alcaraz with the men's singles trophy

But last year, Kate did not attend the women's singles final, and Wimbledon chairwoman Debbie Jevans presented the trophy to Barbora Krejcikova on her behalf.

The men's singles final marked her second major public appearance of 2024, as she enjoyed a day out with Princess Charlotte, and Kate's sister, Pippa Matthews.

© James Veysey/Shutterstock Kate received a standing ovation on Centre Court last year

The Princess later presented Carlos Alcaraz with the winning trophy after his victory against Novak Djokovic.

Kate's love of tennis

The Princess has been a fan of the sport since childhood, with the royal telling Sue Barker on a 2017 BBC documentary: "I have watched Wimbledon, that was very much part of my growing up. It's such a quintessential part of the English summer, and I think it really inspires youngsters, myself, it inspired me when I was younger to get involved in the game. It hasn't changed either, I think that's what's so wonderful."

Kate reportedly has had lessons at the private Hurlingham Club in Fulham in the past and her family, the Middletons, count tennis star Roger Federer among their friends.

© Getty Image Kate showcasing her tennis skills with Emma Raducanu in 2021

The only time the Princess has missed the tournament was in 2013 when she was weeks away from welcoming her first child, Prince George.

That year, Sir Andy Murray became the first British man to win the men's final in 77 years.

© Getty Kate with Roger Federer at the tournament in 2023

Kate told Sue Barker: "I was very heavily pregnant with George so I wasn't able to turn up." Sue then said: "But you had a great excuse!"

She added: "I know but even still, I sort of was there… 'maybe I could go' but the doctors were like 'definitely not.' I wrote to [Andy Murray] afterwards saying 'sorry for not being there, but huge congratulations.'"

