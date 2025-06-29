Prince Edward melts hearts on royal tour with sweet gesture in Canada

Prince Edward is currently on a solo seven-day tour of Canada. His wife Duchess Sophie has remained in the UK.

The Duke of Edinburgh, 61, began his visit on 26 June. He arrived in Prince Edward Island and made several public appearances throughout the day.

Hug from a royal

© Getty Prince Edward is currently on a royal tour in Canada

While attending engagements in Charlottetown, Edward stopped to speak with members of the public. One local resident, Barbara Bernard, approached the royal with an unusual request.

Speaking to reporters (via X), Barbara said: "I asked him if he wanted a hug." She added: "He said 'OK' and gave me one. He was a very good hugger."

Photos of the moment were shared widely online. Fans were quick to praise the royal for his kind and approachable nature.

One user on X wrote: "That's so sweet!" Another said: "How really cute! Nice she got to hug him, he really seems like a warm, charming guy after all so why not!"

A packed schedule

© Getty Britain's Prince Edward, Duke of Edinburgh mees with guests during a reception for recipients of The King's Award for Enterprise

Edward had a busy day before the heartfelt encounter. He took part in the Atlantic Canada Education Forum at the Shaw Building and later joined a luncheon for young people hosted by the Lieutenant Governor at Government House.

Later, he visited Abegweit First Nation at Scotchfort. The day ended with a formal dinner at Government House.

The Duke is expected to carry out several more engagements across Canada before returning to the UK on 2 July.

The hugging moment quickly made headlines. Many royal followers praised Edward's down-to-earth approach and his willingness to connect with members of the public.

One fan commented: "The myth, the prince, the hugger!" Others said it was "a great example of the royal family's human touch."

Where is Duchess Sophie?

© Getty Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh visits the Central School of Ballet

Duchess Sophie has not joined her husband for this tour. She and Edward were last seen together at Royal Ascot earlier this month.

Sophie, 60, is expected to return to public duties in the UK while Edward completes his Canadian visit.

Edward's tour continues this week with planned visits in Nova Scotia and other provinces. He is expected to attend community events, meet with young people, and promote educational and charitable initiatives.

It is his first major solo overseas tour since taking on the Duke of Edinburgh title last year.