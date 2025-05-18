Prince Edward fills in for King Charles at Pope Leo XIV’s inauguration - best photos

Edward was photographed wearing formal attire complete with a traditional hat, attending the event without his wife Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh. His attendance at Vatican City highlights the trusted role he continues to play as a senior royal representing King Charles at important global events.

Edward's presence in Rome continues a longstanding royal tradition of British representation at papal inaugurations. In 2013, Prince Richard, Duke of Gloucester, represented Queen Elizabeth II at Pope Francis's inauguration. Similarly, in 2005, the late Prince Philip represented the late Queen at Pope Benedict XVI’s ceremony.