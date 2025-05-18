Prince Edward fills in for King Charles at Pope Leo XIV’s inauguration - best photos

Edward was photographed wearing formal attire complete with a traditional hat, attending the event without his wife Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh. His attendance at Vatican City highlights the trusted role he continues to play as a senior royal representing King Charles at important global events.
Edward's presence in Rome continues a longstanding royal tradition of British representation at papal inaugurations. In 2013, Prince Richard, Duke of Gloucester, represented Queen Elizabeth II at Pope Francis's inauguration. Similarly, in 2005, the late Prince Philip represented the late Queen at Pope Benedict XVI’s ceremony.
Best photos from Pope Leo XIV’s inauguration
Prince Edward joined dignitaries from around the world at the mass, where Pope Leo XIV officially began his pontificate. The images from Vatican City captured the grandeur and solemnity of the occasion, with Edward prominently seated among European royalty and international figures.
Other distinguished attendees included Princess Charlene of Monaco, who appeared elegant alongside Prince Albert, and Spain’s King Felipe and Queen Letizia, both regular figures at significant European royal events.
King Charles sends personal congratulations
King Charles, though unable to attend, sent a personal message congratulating Pope Leo XIV following his election. The message conveyed the King’s warm wishes to the pontiff and emphasised the close relationship between the Vatican and the British monarchy.
Edward’s participation on behalf of Charles demonstrates the King's trust in his youngest brother to handle major international commitments.
Duke of Edinburgh’s royal duties
Edward’s visit to Vatican City marks his first official trip to the Vatican in this capacity. Previously, Prince William attended the funeral of Pope Francis on behalf of King Charles, demonstrating how key international engagements are shared among senior royals.
Edward has frequently represented his brother at significant global events, including attending former US President Jimmy Carter’s state funeral. The Duke of Edinburgh also regularly supports British ceremonial events, such as the recent commemorations for the 80th anniversary of VE Day.
Edward’s diplomatic presence complements his domestic royal engagements. Earlier this month, he hosted the prestigious Gold Award celebrations for the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award recipients at Buckingham Palace. He is also President of the Royal Windsor Horse Show, which concludes today.
Importance of Counsellors of State
As one of the Counsellors of State, Edward holds the constitutional authority to represent King Charles at official engagements when required. The Counsellors of State also include Queen Camilla, Prince William, Princess Kate, and Princess Anne, underlining Edward’s vital place within the current royal structure.
Prince Edward's prominent role at this historic event confirms his growing responsibility as a trusted representative of King Charles, continuing a tradition of close royal relations with the Vatican.
Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage