Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Kate Middleton's pristine ensemble for Wimbledon Royal Box debut
Subscribe
Kate Middleton's pristine ensemble for Wimbledon Royal Box debut
Kate Middleton claps as she attends day 2 of Wimbledon Tennis in 2019© Getty Images

Princess Kate's pristine ensemble for Wimbledon Royal Box debut

The royal is patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club

By: Isabel Drugan
2 minutes ago
Share this:

The Princess of Wales and Wimbledon seem to be almost synonymous with each other. As an avid tennis fan and patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, the royal is frequently seen at the tournament. And, of course, she is always dressed to impress. 

Kate's first appearance at Wimbledon as a member of the royal family was no exception. 

Back in June 2011, the recently-married William and Kate took to the royal box on Centre Court to watch the fourth round match between Great Britain's Andy Murray and France's Richard Gasquet. 

Kate Middleton sitting in royal box at Wimbledon© Getty
The then Duchess of Cambridge made her royal box debut at Wimbledon in 2011

Kate stunned the crowds in a white tiered dress by Temperley London, featuring hand-embroidered straps and a floaty, ruffled skirt. 

She paired the dress with nude heels and a Stuart Weitzman clutch, also in nude, creating an effortlessly stylish and put-together look. 

Kate Middleton with Prince William in the royal box at Wimbledon© Getty Images
Kate stunned the crowds in a white tiered dress by Temperley London.

The colour choice could have been a nod to her recent marriage, emulating the bridal white of the beautiful Alexander McQueen dress that she wore to marry the then-Duke of Cambridge at Westminster Abbey in April of that year. That dress came with an incredible nine-foot-long train and a tiara made up of 888 diamonds.

Newlywed couple HRH Prince William of Wales and his wife Catherine leaving Westminster Abbey after the Royal Wedding Ceremony© Getty
The new Duchess of Cambridge stunned the crowds in her Alexander McQueen wedding dress.

The outfit also drew inspiration from the classic tennis whites worn by players at Wimbledon, with the tennis-loving Duchess paying homage to the stars on the court. 

The Princess has been a fan of the sport since childhood, with the royal telling Sue Barker on a 2017 BBC documentary: "I have watched Wimbledon, that was very much part of my growing up. It's such a quintessential part of the English summer, and I think it really inspires youngsters, myself, it inspired me when I was younger to get involved in the game. It hasn't changed either, I think that's what's so wonderful."

We don't yet know if we’ll be seeing the Princess in the royal box this year, as she gradually returns to public duties following her recent cancer treatment. However, if she does return, we can certainly expect some wonderful outfits from her.

Wimbledon: 5 surprising facts

Media Image© AFP via Getty Images

1. A lot of tennis balls 

Throughout the tournaments, Wimbledon goes through over 50,000 tennis balls! After the first seven games, the balls are replaced and refrigerated to maintain bounce. 

2. Strawberries and cream

Tennis and strawberries are never apart throughout Wimbledon, and in fact, they only get the fruit from one supplier. Last year, Hugh Lowe Farm in Kent provided around 1.5 million strawberries over the two-week tournament. 

3. Rufus the Hawk

Rufus, the hawk, has been the protector of the Wimbledon courts for the past ten years. He flies above the grounds in the early AM to chase away any pigeons to maintain a pristine court condition. 

4. Prize money 

The winners of the ladies’ and gentlemen’s singles championships will each receive £2.2 million. Additionally, the winners of every round will also receive money, ranging from £1500 for the winner of the first round of mixed doubles, up to £1.1 million for the runner-up in the final.

5. Longest match in history

In June 2010, John Isner and Nicolas Mahut battled for 11 hours and 5 minutes over three days, with the longest match in professional tennis history. The match totalled 183 games, and John eventually won 70-68. 

Sign up to HELLO! Daily for all the latest and best royal coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information please click here.

Other Topics
More Royalty
See more
Read More