Princess Kate's pristine ensemble for Wimbledon Royal Box debut

The Princess of Wales and Wimbledon seem to be almost synonymous with each other. As an avid tennis fan and patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, the royal is frequently seen at the tournament. And, of course, she is always dressed to impress.

Kate's first appearance at Wimbledon as a member of the royal family was no exception.

Back in June 2011, the recently-married William and Kate took to the royal box on Centre Court to watch the fourth round match between Great Britain's Andy Murray and France's Richard Gasquet.

© Getty The then Duchess of Cambridge made her royal box debut at Wimbledon in 2011

Kate stunned the crowds in a white tiered dress by Temperley London, featuring hand-embroidered straps and a floaty, ruffled skirt.

She paired the dress with nude heels and a Stuart Weitzman clutch, also in nude, creating an effortlessly stylish and put-together look.

© Getty Images Kate stunned the crowds in a white tiered dress by Temperley London.

The colour choice could have been a nod to her recent marriage, emulating the bridal white of the beautiful Alexander McQueen dress that she wore to marry the then-Duke of Cambridge at Westminster Abbey in April of that year. That dress came with an incredible nine-foot-long train and a tiara made up of 888 diamonds.

© Getty The new Duchess of Cambridge stunned the crowds in her Alexander McQueen wedding dress.

The outfit also drew inspiration from the classic tennis whites worn by players at Wimbledon, with the tennis-loving Duchess paying homage to the stars on the court.

The Princess has been a fan of the sport since childhood, with the royal telling Sue Barker on a 2017 BBC documentary: "I have watched Wimbledon, that was very much part of my growing up. It's such a quintessential part of the English summer, and I think it really inspires youngsters, myself, it inspired me when I was younger to get involved in the game. It hasn't changed either, I think that's what's so wonderful."

We don't yet know if we’ll be seeing the Princess in the royal box this year, as she gradually returns to public duties following her recent cancer treatment. However, if she does return, we can certainly expect some wonderful outfits from her.