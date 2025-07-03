Princess Anne is unrecognisable with long hair in unearthed Wimbledon photo

The royals have been attending Wimbledon for years, and since many of them are big fans of the sport, the Championships are a big highlight in their calendar.

The grass tennis tournament in SW19 is also a fantastic opportunity to see the best of royal fashion and beauty looks.

While fans are used to seeing the likes of the Prince and Princess of Wales and Zara and Mike Tindall sitting in the royal box, Princess Anne is one royal who hasn't been seen at the championships in recent years.

However, she did make an appearance at SW19 back in 1967, and she looked totally different!

© Getty The Princess Royal has been sporting her signature beehive for over four decades now. But did you know she would frequently have long locks that she would wear down in her younger years? In an unearthed photo from the archives, King Charles' sister was seen sporting a sleek bob hairstyle when she attended the AELTC in 1967. The then-16-year-old donned a button-up collared coat as she watched the men's singles final between John Newcombe and Wilhelm Bungert.

© PA Images via Getty Images While Anne was seen more regularly at the tennis tournament in her youth and even presented Ann Jones with the trophy in 1969, she hasn't put in an appearance at Wimbledon since the 1980s. Avid royal followers will know that her interests lie with equestrian sports. The former Olympian can usually be found attending showjumping tournaments and, of course, Royal Ascot. She is also a keen rugby fan, having been a patron of the Scottish Rugby Union since 1986. Royal tennis fans include the Princess of Wales, the Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Michael of Kent and the Duchess of Gloucester.

© Getty Images Two years later, Princess Anne opted for accessories rather than a styled updo. The Princess Royal's outfit was perfectly in keeping with the swinging sixties fashion at the time, and allowed the hat to do all of the fashion talking.



© Getty In 1986, during her last appearance at Wimbledon, the royal was seen with her hair styled in her go-to beehive 'do and looked to be engrossed in the action.



© Fox Photos Anne's hair evolution While the Princess Royal has kept to her signature updo over the past 40 years, she was astonished to discover that the hair and makeup department on The Crown used to take two hours to recreate it. In Anne: The Princess Royal at 70 documentary, released in 2020, the late Queen's only daughter said: "Actually, I read an article the other day about the – I don't watch Netflix and The Crown... but the actress was talking about how long it took them to do their hair like I did. "And I'm thinking, 'How could you possibly take that long?' I mean, it takes me 10 or 15 minutes."