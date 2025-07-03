Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Princess Anne is unrecognisable with long hair in unearthed Wimbledon photo
The Princess Royal smile for photo wearing smart dress and hat ahead of a trophy presentation following the St James's Palace Stakes during day one of Royal Ascot© PA Images via Getty Images

Princess Anne is unrecognisable with long hair in Wimbledon photo

The Princess Royal has attended the championships a few times in the past

2 minutes ago
The royals have been attending Wimbledon for years, and since many of them are big fans of the sport, the Championships are a big highlight in their calendar.

The grass tennis tournament in SW19 is also a fantastic opportunity to see the best of royal fashion and beauty looks.

While fans are used to seeing the likes of the Prince and Princess of Wales and Zara and Mike Tindall sitting in the royal box, Princess Anne is one royal who hasn't been seen at the championships in recent years.

However, she did make an appearance at SW19 back in 1967, and she looked totally different!

Princess Anne with bob haircut at Wimbledon in 1967© Getty

The Princess Royal has been sporting her signature beehive for over four decades now. But did you know she would frequently have long locks that she would wear down in her younger years?

In an unearthed photo from the archives, King Charles' sister was seen sporting a sleek bob hairstyle when she attended the AELTC in 1967.

The then-16-year-old donned a button-up collared coat as she watched the men's singles final between John Newcombe and Wilhelm Bungert.

Princess Anne and Duchess Sophie© PA Images via Getty Images

While Anne was seen more regularly at the tennis tournament in her youth and even presented Ann Jones with the trophy in 1969, she hasn't put in an appearance at Wimbledon since the 1980s.

Avid royal followers will know that her interests lie with equestrian sports. The former Olympian can usually be found attending showjumping tournaments and, of course, Royal Ascot. She is also a keen rugby fan, having been a patron of the Scottish Rugby Union since 1986.

Royal tennis fans include the Princess of Wales, the Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Michael of Kent and the Duchess of Gloucester.

Princess Anne wearing a striped outfit with large hat and chatting with tennis player Ann Jones after she won the Ladies Singles Finals at Wimbledon in 1969© Getty Images

Two years later, Princess Anne opted for accessories rather than a styled updo. 

The Princess Royal's outfit was perfectly in keeping with the swinging sixties fashion at the time, and allowed the hat to do all of the fashion talking.

Princess Anne at Wimbledon in 1983© Getty

In 1986, during her last appearance at Wimbledon, the royal was seen with her hair styled in her go-to beehive 'do and looked to be engrossed in the action.

Princess Anne stood with Mark Phillips© Fox Photos

Anne's hair evolution

While the Princess Royal has kept to her signature updo over the past 40 years, she was astonished to discover that the hair and makeup department on The Crown used to take two hours to recreate it.

In Anne: The Princess Royal at 70 documentary, released in 2020, the late Queen's only daughter said: "Actually, I read an article the other day about the – I don't watch Netflix and The Crown... but the actress was talking about how long it took them to do their hair like I did. 

"And I'm thinking, 'How could you possibly take that long?' I mean, it takes me 10 or 15 minutes."

Princess Anne watched daughter Zara Tindall compete in the Cirencester Park Horse Trials© Getty

The Princess is also renowned for her sustainable sense of style, regularly rewearing outfits and hats she has owned for several decades.

