Royal family LIVE: Hard-working Princess Anne carries out major engagement

- The Jordanian royals are at Jeff Bezos' wedding in Venice
- Princess Anne will attend a charity polo day for the Spinal Injuries Association at Cirencester Park Polo Club
Queen Rania at Jeff Bezos' wedding
Queen Rania stunned at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s pre-wedding party on Thursday night. The royal was pictured arriving at the Chiesa della Madonna dell'Orto with her son, Crown Prince Hussein, and his wife, Princess Rajwa. The couple flew to Venice with their baby, who missed out on the first party!
Good morning and welcome to this week's final royal blog. It's not just us who the week is winding down for, as it's a fairly quiet day on the royal front, with only the Princess Royal scheduled for an event. Anne will be at a charity polo event at Cirencester Park Polo Club, Gloucester, Gloucestershire. She is appearing in her capacity as patron of the Spinal Injuries Association.