Meghan Markle issues apology amid major error - fans react

The Duchess of Sussex's company has issued apologies after being unable to fulfil some of its customer orders.

Last month, Meghan excitedly restocked her As Ever website with a number of new items, including a £20 "Limited edition orange blossom honey" and a £10 apricot spread in "keepsake packaging".

Products sold out for a second time in a row, but some customers have received emails informing them their order cannot be fulfilled.

An email sent from As Ever read: "Due to high demand, we are unable to fulfil your order of the apricot spread at this time. We are refunding the purchase of this item by the end of this week.

"In addition to the refund, we want you to know that when the apricot spread is back in stock, you will be the first to receive it, free of charge."

Genuine care

While some buyers were understandably disappointed at missing out on the products, others praised Meghan's company for their customer service.

One post shared on Reddit read: "This happened to me with the honey during the first drop. While I would have loved to have had the honey, I was so impressed with the customer service that they were willing to refund my money and keep track of who didn’t get the product, and then they sent me the honey this time free of charge.

"I have never had that kind of experience with another company when a product I want sells out. It made me feel like they genuinely cared about me as a customer, and it made me want to order from them again."

Another added: "I think they went about it tastefully. I've had orders cancelled due to stock issues and I've NEVER been gifted the product as an apology. Let's celebrate the little things."

Meghan previously said the April launch of her As Ever products, including preserves and herbal tea, had been "absolutely extraordinary".

But she also spoke of her fear that she annoyed customers when the first batch of her jam and herbal teas sold out in less than an hour.

She said wanted to wait until it is "completely stable and we have everything we need".

Wine launch

On Tuesday, the Duchess launched her new rose wine, and the beverage, which costs more than £20 a bottle, sold out within an hour.

The As Ever Napa Valley Rose 2023 is described as having "soft notes of stone fruit, gentle minerality, and a lasting finish".

The wine, priced at more than £65 for a minimum three-bottle order, was only available for US customers to buy.

