Queen Mary of Denmark stuns in the staple of the summer

When it comes to royal fashion, Queen Mary of Denmark consistently ranks among the most stylish European royals.

Together with Princess Kate, Queen Letizia of Spain and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands, the Danish Queen always looks dazzling during official events.

To mark Denmark's assumption of the EU presidency, the King and Queen of Denmark have hosted a series of events in Aarhus over the past week.

On Thursday, the royal couple welcomed the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, and the Prime Minister of Denmark, Mette Frederiksen, starting the day with a visit to the ARoS art museum.

For the museum visit, Queen Mary wore a full Max Mara look, which consisted of a white two-piece white set by the brand called ‘Cariddi’, featuring a vest and palazzo trousers, and their ‘Micio’ jacket in pink. She completed the outfit with a pair of Gianvito Rossi pumps in pink suede and a Max Mara ‘Whitney’ bag.

© Getty Images King Frederik X of Denmark and Queen Mary of Denmark arrive at Aros art museum

The real star of the show was the bright red jumpsuit she decided to wear for the main event, the evening reception held on the Royal Ship Dannebrog.

She chose the Italian fashion house again, wearing a ‘Sondrio’ jumpsuit which featured a thin belt highlighting her waist and the ‘Omero’ linen blazer, all by Max Mara. The accessories chosen were a pair of ‘Spagna’ sandals from Salvatore Ferragamo and a by Malene Birger clutch.

Red seems to be the colour of the summer, together with butter yellow. Queen Mary is not the only one who has been spotted wearing the bright colour in the last few weeks.

© Getty Images Queen Mary of Denmark and King Frederik X of Denmark

British aristocrats and women about town, Lady Eliza and Lady Amelia Spencer, stepped out in London in June in matching red gowns to attend the Serpentine Gallery Summer Party.

Princess Diana’s nieces looked almost identical in their floor-length gowns, with just a few noticeable differences.

Lady Amelia’s dress featured a one-shoulder cape and draping on the side. She finished the look with a gold purse embossed with colourful stones and wonderful diamonds, covering her earrings, necklace, and handpiece. She wore her blonde hair in a tight, elegant low bun that accentuated the jewellery’s splendour even more.

© Getty Lady Amelia Spencer and Lady Eliza Spencer attended the Serpentine Summer Party 2025

Lady Eliza’s dress was a strapless gown with draping on the front, which she paired with a simple, cream-coloured bag featuring a handle made of pearls. Her jewellery was also remarkable, especially the diamond and ruby necklace, paired with coordinated chandelier earrings. She wore her hair in soft waves, parted to the side, for a timeless finish.

Princess Kate is also a big fan of red, a colour she has worn on many occasions before. We can’t wait to see how the Princess of Wales puts her own summery spin on this statement hue.