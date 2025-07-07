Carole and Michael Middleton take pride of place in royal box in first Wimbledon appearance

The Princess of Wales's parents made a stylish entrance as they attended day eight of Wimbledon on Monday.
Carole and Michael Middleton were seated in the royal box alongside Roger Federer, the Duchess of Gloucester, and King Frederik of Denmark.
Carole, 70, looked elegant in a brown and white striped shirt dress from Beulah London, with dropped waist detailing and cuffed sleeves, teaming her frock with taupe sandals and a matching top-handle bag.
Meanwhile, former BA flight dispatcher, Michael, 76, donned a light coloured suit, with a white shirt, a blue printed tie and brown suede shoes.
It was a rare public appearance for the couple, who largely shy away from the public eye.
The Middletons reside at Bucklebury Manor in the Berkshire countryside, close to their youngest children, Pippa Matthews and James Middleton, and their respective families.
Carole and Michael rallied around the Princess of Wales last year, quietly supporting the family as Kate underwent cancer treatment.
The couple appeared in family footage of the Waleses playing a game of cards at their Norfolk home, Anmer Hall, as the Princess announced the end of her chemotherapy.
Ascot appearance
Kate had been due to put in an appearance alongside her mother, Carole Middleton, and sister-in-law, Alizee Thevenet, at Royal Ascot last month.
However, the royal pulled out of attending the races with her husband, Prince William, last-minute as she continues to find balance after treatment.
Kate, who confirmed she is in remission from the disease in January, opened up the "really difficult" phase after treatment as she visited Colchester Hospital last week.
Describing recovery as a "rollercoaster," she said: "It's life-changing for anyone, through first diagnosis or post-treatment and things like that.
"It is a life-changing experience both for the individual patient but also for the families as well and actually it sometimes goes unrecognised, you don't necessarily, particularly when it's the first time, you don't appreciate how much impact it is going to have.
"You have to find your new normal and that takes time."
The Prince and Princess of Wales are set to meet France's President Emmanuel Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron as they arrive in the UK for a state visit on Tuesday.
Kate, who is patron of the AELTC, is also expected to attend Wimbledon in the coming days.