Carole and Michael Middleton take pride of place in royal box in first Wimbledon appearance

The Princess of Wales's parents made a stylish entrance as they attended day eight of Wimbledon on Monday.

Carole and Michael Middleton were seated in the royal box alongside Roger Federer, the Duchess of Gloucester, and King Frederik of Denmark.

Carole, 70, looked elegant in a brown and white striped shirt dress from Beulah London, with dropped waist detailing and cuffed sleeves, teaming her frock with taupe sandals and a matching top-handle bag.

The Middletons are a family of tennis fans

Meanwhile, former BA flight dispatcher, Michael, 76, donned a light coloured suit, with a white shirt, a blue printed tie and brown suede shoes.

Carole looked chic in a striped shirt dress

It was a rare public appearance for the couple, who largely shy away from the public eye.

The Middletons are friends with tennis star, Roger Federer

The Middletons reside at Bucklebury Manor in the Berkshire countryside, close to their youngest children, Pippa Matthews and James Middleton, and their respective families.

The couple sat in the royal box

Carole and Michael rallied around the Princess of Wales last year, quietly supporting the family as Kate underwent cancer treatment.

Carole greeted the Duchess of Gloucester with a kiss

The couple appeared in family footage of the Waleses playing a game of cards at their Norfolk home, Anmer Hall, as the Princess announced the end of her chemotherapy.

Wimbledon: 5 surprising facts © AFP via Getty Images 1. A lot of tennis balls Throughout the tournaments, Wimbledon goes through over 50,000 tennis balls! After the first seven games, the balls are replaced and refrigerated to maintain bounce. 2. Strawberries and cream Tennis and strawberries are never apart throughout Wimbledon, and in fact, they only get the fruit from one supplier. Last year, Hugh Lowe Farm in Kent provided around 1.5 million strawberries over the two-week tournament. 3. Rufus the Hawk Rufus, the hawk, has been the protector of the Wimbledon courts for the past ten years. He flies above the grounds in the early AM to chase away any pigeons to maintain a pristine court condition. 4. Prize money The winners of the ladies’ and gentlemen’s singles championships will each receive £2.2 million. Additionally, the winners of every round will also receive money, ranging from £1500 for the winner of the first round of mixed doubles, up to £1.1 million for the runner-up in the final. 5. Longest match in history In June 2010, John Isner and Nicolas Mahut battled for 11 hours and 5 minutes over three days, with the longest match in professional tennis history. The match totalled 183 games, and John eventually won 70-68.

Ascot appearance

Kate had been due to put in an appearance alongside her mother, Carole Middleton, and sister-in-law, Alizee Thevenet, at Royal Ascot last month.

However, the royal pulled out of attending the races with her husband, Prince William, last-minute as she continues to find balance after treatment.

Alizee Thevenet and Carole Middleton at Royal Ascot last month

Kate, who confirmed she is in remission from the disease in January, opened up the "really difficult" phase after treatment as she visited Colchester Hospital last week.

Describing recovery as a "rollercoaster," she said: "It's life-changing for anyone, through first diagnosis or post-treatment and things like that.

"It is a life-changing experience both for the individual patient but also for the families as well and actually it sometimes goes unrecognised, you don't necessarily, particularly when it's the first time, you don't appreciate how much impact it is going to have.

Kate at Colchester Hospital last week

"You have to find your new normal and that takes time."

The Prince and Princess of Wales are set to meet France's President Emmanuel Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron as they arrive in the UK for a state visit on Tuesday.

Kate, who is patron of the AELTC, is also expected to attend Wimbledon in the coming days.

