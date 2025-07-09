Princess Kate loses invaluable member of private household after 15 years

There's set to be a major change in the Prince and Princess of Wales's royal household.

HELLO! understands that Kate's personal assistant, Natasha Archer, is leaving Kensington Palace where she's been an invaluable member of the private household for 15 years.

Natasha is set to leave her palace role to set up her own private consultancy.

HELLO! understands the Prince and Princess of Wales's household has wished Natasha the very best for the exciting opportunities ahead.

© Getty Natasha is a long-term friend of Kate

Natasha, 37, who is known as "Tash" to her friends, was promoted to senior private executive assistant to William and Kate in 2022, beginning her time with them as a personal assistant when she joined their household in 2010.

Her responsibilities as their personal assistant included managing their diaries and projects, as well as being the Princess's stylist.

Natasha has been responsible for sourcing some of Kate's most showstopping looks on royal tours, state banquets and her day-to-day engagements.

© Getty Natasha on the couple's tour of Canada in 2016

She has also been there for many of Kate's biggest moments in her royal career and was even spotted arriving at the Lindo Wing the day after Prince George's birth in 2013.

In 2019, Natasha was awarded the Royal Victorian Order for her services to the royal family, receiving the prestigious honour from William during an investiture ceremony at Buckingham Palace.

Before joining William and Kate's office in 2010, Natasha worked for the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester for three years.

© Max Cisotti/Dave Benett/Getty Im Natasha at Royal Ascot

While she has often been pictured carrying luggage off planes, she made an elegant appearance at Royal Ascot last month in a white and black polka-dot dress by Alessandra Rich, a designer label that the Princess has worn on numerous occasions.

Natasha, who was educated at Uppingham School in Leicestershire, married Getty royal photographer, Chris Jackson, in 2017.

STEN: Prince William and Princess Kate's Scottish summer plans revealed

ROYAL FAN? JOIN THE CLUB Welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club, where thousands of royal fans like you get to delve deeper into the wonderful world of royalty every day. Want to join them? Just click the button below for a list of club benefits and joining information. JOIN THE CLUB