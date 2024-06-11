Princess Kate promotes stylist and right-hand woman to top royal role

She has long been one of the Princess of Wales's closest confidantes, even before Kate married into the royal family, and it's now been revealed that top royal aide Natasha Archer has been given a promotion.

Previously Kate's PA and personal stylist, Natasha, has been appointed as senior private executive assistant to the Prince and Princess of Wales. Her listed duties include clothing, diary and project management.

The palace aide only recently updated her LinkedIn page to reflect her prestigious promotion, according to MailOnline.

Natasha, who is married to royal photographer Chris Jackson, has been working for the Princess since 2010, just before Kate became engaged to Prince William.

She has been there for many of Kate's biggest moments in her royal career, including tours, state occasions and was even spotted arriving at the Lindo Wing the day after Prince George's birth in 2013.

Natasha is also said to be among Kate's inner circle supporting her as she continues preventative chemotherapy following a cancer diagnosis in February. And in January after the Princess underwent major abdominal surgery, Natasha was spotted arriving by car at the private London Clinic with flowers.

Before joining William and Kate's office in 2010, Natasha worked for the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester for three years.

In 2019, she was awarded the Royal Victorian Order for her services to the royal family, receiving the prestigious honour from Prince William during an investiture ceremony at Buckingham Palace. Natasha's husband Chris shared photographs from the day, writing at the time: "Could not be more proud of this one – forcing her to wear it through lunch! #MVO."

Natasha was educated at Uppingham School in Leicestershire, with its alumni including Stephen Fry and Pippa Middleton's husband, James Matthews. She then obtained a degree from King's College London.

Prince William's royal hire

Natasha's promotion comes just months after it was revealed that the Prince of Wales had hired a full-time valet for the first time.

© Getty Prince William has reportedly hired a full-time valet to assist with styling and uniforms

Previously, Prince William had occasionally borrowed a valet from another royal household or turned to his wife Kate for styling tips, but now he reportedly has a Yeoman to help him dress for events and maintain uniforms.

