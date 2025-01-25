King Charles poses for new photo inside rarely-seen private room in Balmoral Castle

A new photograph of King Charles has been released to mark Burns Night, offering a rare glimpse inside the impressive library at Balmoral Castle.

The image, taken by photographer Millie Pilkington last autumn, shows the monarch, 76, dressed in a kilt made from the King Charles III tartan. The King paired the traditional Scottish garment with a beige tweed blazer, matching waistcoat, and a striped tie in complementary tones.

The Royal Family's official social media accounts shared the image with the caption: "Wishing those celebrating a very happy #BurnsNight tonight. The King in the Library at Balmoral Castle, taken by Millie Pilkington."

A glimpse inside the Balmoral library

The newly released photo captures Charles standing inside the historic Balmoral Castle library. The shelves behind him are filled with an impressive collection of leather-bound books.

In the image, the King rests his hand on a small stack of antique books, with his sporran—adorned with intricate detailing—completing his regal ensemble. The room’s rich wooden furnishings and deep tones provide a warm and inviting backdrop to the candid moment.

A fitting tribute to Scotland

© Getty King Charles III arrives for a visit to the Gordon Highlanders Museum to view recent renovations on January 20, 2025 in Aberdeen

Charles has long expressed his affection for Scotland and frequently visits Balmoral Castle, a favourite retreat for the royal family. His choice to wear the King Charles III tartan for this special occasion highlights his deep connection to Scottish heritage.

The monarch has spent the past few weeks in Scotland, enjoying the tranquillity of the Highlands before resuming his busy schedule of royal engagements.

A recent visit to Aberdeen

© Getty King Charles III visits the Gordon Highlanders Museum in his iconic green kilt

Earlier this week, Charles was seen wearing another classic kilt as he arrived in Aberdeen to visit The Gordon Highlanders Museum. The museum preserves the heritage of the renowned Highland regiment, a cause close to the King's heart.

During his visit, Charles toured the newly renovated site and spoke with staff and volunteers. The museum, governed by a charitable trust, honours the regiment’s legacy and aims to educate the public about its history.

Charles has a long-standing association with The Gordon Highlanders, having served as Colonel-in-Chief from 1978 until its amalgamation with the Queen's Own Highlanders in 1994.

What’s next for the King?

© Getty Images King Charles shared the impact of his cancer treatment

Following his time in Scotland, Charles is set to travel to Poland next week to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz. The trip will see him attend a solemn ceremony at the Auschwitz-Birkenau Museum and Memorial.

The King is expected to meet with survivors and dignitaries as he continues to honour those affected by the Holocaust.

As Charles continues to embrace his royal duties, moments like this offer a rare insight into the personal side of the monarch. Whether honouring Scottish traditions or reflecting on historical events, the King remains dedicated to his role.