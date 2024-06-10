Peter Phillips' new girlfriend Harriet Sperling shows 'tight' bond with Savannah and Isla at the polo - exclusive photos

It may be early days for Peter Phillips and his new relationship with Harriet Sperling, but the pair already appear to be a "tight unit" with their respective children.

The couple were pictured packing on the PDA at the Gloucestershire Festival of Polo at the Beaufort Club in Tetbury last Saturday, with NHS nurse Harriet looking elegant in a cobalt blue midi dress and wedges.

Peter, 46, was accompanied by his daughters, Savannah, 13, and Isla, 12, whom he shares with his ex-wife, Autumn, with Harriet's daughter also joining in the fun at the festival.

A source tells HELLO!: "As they arrived at the polo, Peter was introducing Harriet to some of the guests, but she seemed to know quite a few people, so she's clearly been on the scene a little bit. They had a table where they had lunch and were joined by Peter's daughters, Savannah and Isla, and Harriet's daughter. The girls had obviously been on the fun fair and were sitting on a massive shark plushie that they'd won, it was all very relaxed.

"At one point, Savannah returned to the table and seemed a bit upset, and Harriet was putting her arm around her and comforting her. They're a tight unit, very quickly, they seem to be a bit of a family. Harriet seems very motherly and very good with the kids."

© Kelvin Bruce/James Whatling Harriet appeared to comfort Peter's eldest daughter, Savannah

Peter's relationship with Harriet was confirmed last month, with a friend of the King's nephew saying that he has met someone "recently" and they are "spending time together", but it's too early to be anything more at this stage.

The pair cuddled, kissed and sipped wine as they watched the action between England and New Zealand in two international matches.

© Kelvin Bruce/James Whatling The pair only had eyes for each other

The source tells HELLO! "They were laughing, taking selfies, she was taking pictures with the kids. At one point they were posing together as a couple and Savannah was taking pictures of them.

"It was totally relaxed, while Peter and Harriet were chatting, Isla was off playing somewhere, Savannah was with a group of pals watching the polo from the stands and then they would all come together now and again."

© Kelvin Bruce/James Whatling The couple's romance was confirmed last month

Savannah, wearing a pink floral dress and a denim jacket, took turns larking about with the shark toy with her younger sister, Isla, who sported a black top and patterned skirt, as Harriet snapped away, taking pictures on her phone.

It comes just weeks after Harriet was first pictured with Princess Anne's son at the Badminton Horse Trials, as they supported Peter's sister and equestrian, Zara Tindall.

© Kelvin Bruce/James Whatling Peter put his arm around youngest daughter, Isla, as they watched the match, with Harriet by his side

Peter's official spokesperson, Gerard Franklin, tells HELLO!: "Peter attended a charity luncheon and fundraiser at the Beaufort club with Miss Harriet Sperling to support LAP Research UK (Liver and Pancreas Research UK).

"Peter attended the luncheon in his role as Patron to support the charity and help raise valuable funds into the research that LAP undertakes."

© Kelvin Bruce/James Whatling Time for a selfie

In April it was confirmed that Peter had parted ways with his girlfriend of four years, Lindsay Steven. A friend of the couple told HELLO! at the time that work and family commitments had played a part in ending their romance.

"Peter and Lindsay made the difficult decision to separate as they were spending less time together with work and family commitments", the insider said. "Peter's business commitments and work in F1 meant he has been away and travelling non stop. It obviously came as a shock as most people thought they were absolutely rock solid, it’s very sad. Peter has been travelling all over the world and has been incredibly busy and Lindsay is based up in Scotland, so it's been hard for them to see each other."

Meanwhile, Peter separated from his wife, Autumn, after 12 years of marriage in 2019. Their divorce was finalised in 2021.

Autumn has since found love with property tycoon Donal Mulryan, with the pair first pictured together publicly in 2022.

To support LAP Research UK, please visit: lapresearch.org/support-us

