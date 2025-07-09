Harriet Sperling's handbag she wore to Wimbledon is just like Princess Kate's

All eyes were on Peter Phillips and his girlfriend, Harriet Sperling, as the couple made an appearance on day 10 of Wimbledon.

The pair have been dating since, and their relationship appears to be going from strength to strength.

The NHS Paediatric Nurse Specialist is also a single mother, expertly balancing the demands of raising her daughter with her dedicated career and new engagements alongside the Royal Family.

© PA Images via Getty Images Peter Phillips and Harriet Sperling on day ten of the 2025 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London

For her trip to Wimbledon she opted for a chic heatwave-ready outfit consisting of a blue and white chambray skirt and top combo from Wiggy Kit. The pretty 'Esti' top is loose and easy to wear, and it's embellished with a very on-trend scalloped hem with white embroidery to match her 'Esti' skirt. This maxi skirt skims the waist, dips towards the back and has the perfect proportions for any high waisted separates.

© Wiggy Kit Wiggy Kit was the brand of choice for Harriet's Wimbledon look

If you're looking for a similar look, I'm smitten with this outfit from Mango... it's ticking all the right boxes.

I think we're all in agreement that she looks gorgeous as she watched the tennis alongside her beau, but it was her accessory that I couldn't take my eyes off. The trendsetter opted for a regal handbag for the occasion - opting for the Aspinal of London Mayfair midi bag - this is the bag Princess Kate has worn on many occasions. She has it in black and in lilac, and it's a brand she and her fellow royals are big fans of.

© Aspinal of London Harriet's Aspinal of London midi Mayfair has since sold out

This is a bag that rarely goes on sale, but in the current summer sale on the Aspinal of London website I've tracked down the exact bag but in a summery raffia style.

© Getty Images Princess Kate's a big fan of the Mayfair bag from Aspinal of London

If it's the colour you love, there are lots of 'Capri Blue' bags in the New In section of Aspinal. I'm in love with this Midi London Tote - and you can even get matching accessories to go with it.

If you want even more options, Carla on the Shopping Team has compiled her top sale buys at Aspinal of London in its major summer sale.

Harriet is obviously very into sports, and it's believe that she and Peter met at a sports event involving their respective daughters. This isn't the first time they've attended Wimbledon together but they've also been spotted at a charity polo match, Burghley Horse Trials and even the Bahrain Grand Prix alongside Peter's cousins, Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie.

