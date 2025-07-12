Prince Harry hits major milestone as possible reunion with King Charles edges closer

Prince Harry has reached a major milestone this week as the countdown to the 2027 Invictus Games officially begins. The event, which he founded, will return to the UK in less than two years.

The games are set to take place in Birmingham from 10 to 17 July 2027. They will be held at the National Exhibition Centre and are expected to welcome competitors from around the world.

Harry is set to return to the UK

© Getty Key event could mark emotional reunion for King Charles and Prince Harry

Harry, 40, is expected to travel back to the UK for the event. He currently lives in Montecito, California, with wife Meghan Markle and their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

It is not yet confirmed whether Meghan, 43, or their children will join him. However, his return could be a key step towards mending relations with the Royal Family.

Harry stepped back from royal life in 2020. Since then, he has made several brief visits to the UK but has rarely appeared alongside other royals.

A royal reunion on the cards?

© Getty Images Prince Harry and King Charles used to be very close

Tensions between Harry and the royals have been widely reported. His relationship with King Charles, 76, and Prince William, 43, is said to remain strained.

Despite this, there are signs that Harry is open to reconciliation. He has reportedly invited the Royal Family to attend the 2027 Invictus Games.

It is being reported that Prince Harry has agreed that Invictus should extend an invitation to his family.

The invitation was described as a clear "olive branch".

It has also been reported that Invictus hopes the Royal Family will come along to support the wounded veterans taking part. The games are expected to feature service personnel from multiple nations.

The invitation process has begun

© Getty Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Prince Harry laugh during the Invictus Games Opening Ceremony on September 10, 2014 in London

The Duke is understood to be sending digital invitations first. These will reportedly be followed by formal printed invitations closer to the event.

The decision to invite members of the Royal Family is seen as a positive step.

The question now is whether Charles or other royals will accept the offer. No official response has been confirmed.

Invictus Games celebrates service and recovery

© Getty Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan clapping

The Invictus Games were launched by Harry in 2014. The international sporting event is aimed at wounded, injured and sick service personnel and veterans.

The most recent games were held in Canada. The 2027 edition in Birmingham will mark a major return to the UK.

Prince Harry's Invictus Games 2025 closing speech Oh Canada—You’ve only gone and done it again. Did we all have fun? Are we all suitably exhausted? First, I want to extend a heartfelt thank you to the Invictus Games 2025 organizing committee for their sheer passion and hard work in making these extraordinary Games possible. Thank you to the Invictus Games Foundation, all volunteers, officials, VPD, RCMP, performers and artists, and of course all Canadians, for making these games so special. TEAM CANADA!!!! You’ve made your country proud. Thank you for bringing your heart to the forefront of these Games and for showing us all how it’s done. To the host First Nations, thank you for your partnership and your friendship over the past three years. What your people have endured should never have happened. You’ve shown us what it looks like to fight for the survival of something far greater—your land, your culture, your communities, and your light. You show the world how to move forward., armed with the truth in order to achieve reconciliation, and for that, we are forever grateful. Chin-chin-Stwhy To our Invictus wives, husbands, girlfriends, boyfriends, kids, grandparents and friends, please stand and be recognized - we salute you. To our comrades, friends or loved ones who we lost to battle or to suicide, tonight we honor you too. To those of you whose journey to these Games has been difficult and uncertain, who questioned whether you would even make it here today, thank you for showing us what is possible. In the pursuit of saving yourselves, you have also saved all of us. Those who love you and those who don’t even know you. I’ve spent the past 11 days meeting children to grandparents from all over the world—from different beliefs, backgrounds and abilities. I’ve seen how you’ve changed them. Being a hero, being a role model, it's not just about resilience, skill or power, it’s about integrity. Compassion. Courage. You give us hope through your healing, honesty and humanity, and of course through your humor! You know what I am talking about... Our entire Invictus community, whether here tonight or watching from home, is making the world a better place, and you’re doing it by being your awesome selves. And here we are, more than a decade later. in a world still full of strife and trauma, and as much as we wish these Games weren’t necessary, I understand why they are still needed, perhaps more than ever. It’s because of the strength you give to the world. The power of your example. Your duty to one another. You may swear allegiance to different flags, but you stand united in your decency, your compassion, and your spirit of service. I can’t stand before you and promise there won’t be challenging times ahead. But I promise you, you’re better equipped now than you were before. You’ve reclaimed what was lost. Restored what was broken. Achieved the impossible. Remember what makes you tick. Hold onto it. Rely on it. Use it for yourself and those around you, for service to one another will save us. And while I never expected that we would still be here in 2025, from one soldier to another, I also promise you this: So long as our brothers and sisters are striving to heal and grow, the Games will go on. So long as there are those around the world who view you with sympathy, rather than admiration and respect, the Games will go on. And so long as the challenges around us demand it and require it…the Games will go on. Bring on Invictus Birmingham 2027. You have permission to party!

It will also be the second time the UK has hosted the competition. The first games took place in London ten years earlier.

Harry has remained closely involved in organising each edition of the games. His appearances at the event often include speeches, ceremonies and meetings with competitors.

Spotlight back on royal dynamics

© Samir Hussein/WireImage Prince Harry and Meghan Markle together at the Wheelchair Basketball final between USA and Israel

The news comes at a time of continued public interest in Harry's relationship with the rest of the Royal Family. There has been little sign of personal contact since Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral in 2022.

Harry previously confirmed that he was not on speaking terms with Charles earlier this year. However, he has also expressed a desire for healing.

He told ITV during a past interview: "I would like to get my father back. I would like to have my brother back."

The 2027 Invictus Games may offer a rare opportunity for the family to reunite in a shared public setting.