Prince Harry hits major milestone as possible reunion with King Charles edges closer

Prince Harry has reached a major milestone this week as the countdown to the 2027 Invictus Games officially begins. The event, which he founded, will return to the UK in less than two years.
The games are set to take place in Birmingham from 10 to 17 July 2027. They will be held at the National Exhibition Centre and are expected to welcome competitors from around the world.
Harry is set to return to the UK
Harry, 40, is expected to travel back to the UK for the event. He currently lives in Montecito, California, with wife Meghan Markle and their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.
It is not yet confirmed whether Meghan, 43, or their children will join him. However, his return could be a key step towards mending relations with the Royal Family.
Harry stepped back from royal life in 2020. Since then, he has made several brief visits to the UK but has rarely appeared alongside other royals.
A royal reunion on the cards?
Tensions between Harry and the royals have been widely reported. His relationship with King Charles, 76, and Prince William, 43, is said to remain strained.
Despite this, there are signs that Harry is open to reconciliation. He has reportedly invited the Royal Family to attend the 2027 Invictus Games.
It is being reported that Prince Harry has agreed that Invictus should extend an invitation to his family.
The invitation was described as a clear "olive branch".
It has also been reported that Invictus hopes the Royal Family will come along to support the wounded veterans taking part. The games are expected to feature service personnel from multiple nations.
The invitation process has begun
The Duke is understood to be sending digital invitations first. These will reportedly be followed by formal printed invitations closer to the event.
The decision to invite members of the Royal Family is seen as a positive step.
The question now is whether Charles or other royals will accept the offer. No official response has been confirmed.
Invictus Games celebrates service and recovery
The Invictus Games were launched by Harry in 2014. The international sporting event is aimed at wounded, injured and sick service personnel and veterans.
The most recent games were held in Canada. The 2027 edition in Birmingham will mark a major return to the UK.
It will also be the second time the UK has hosted the competition. The first games took place in London ten years earlier.
Harry has remained closely involved in organising each edition of the games. His appearances at the event often include speeches, ceremonies and meetings with competitors.
Spotlight back on royal dynamics
The news comes at a time of continued public interest in Harry's relationship with the rest of the Royal Family. There has been little sign of personal contact since Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral in 2022.
Harry previously confirmed that he was not on speaking terms with Charles earlier this year. However, he has also expressed a desire for healing.
He told ITV during a past interview: "I would like to get my father back. I would like to have my brother back."
The 2027 Invictus Games may offer a rare opportunity for the family to reunite in a shared public setting.