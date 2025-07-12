Princess Kate looks radiant at Wimbledon women’s singles final - best photos

While 23-year-old American Amanda Anisimova and the 24-year-old Polish Iga Świątek are preparing for the last fight to earn one of the most coveted titles in tennis, all royal watchers' eyes are currently on the Princess of Wales.

Princess Kate has made an appearance to watch the Wimbledon women’s singles final and she looks as radiant as ever in a full white look, perfect for the occasion.

Kate is patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club and an avid tennis player herself, so these occasions are doubly special for the royal, who always enjoys sharing moments at Wimbledon with those closest to her.

Last year, while still in recovery following her cancer diagnosis, the Princess was joined in the Royal Box by her sister Pippa Middleton, now Matthews, and Princess Charlotte.

Last year, the mother of three chose to wear a purple dress, one of Wimbledon’s colours, while this year she opted for a beautiful white set, adding a little purple and black bow to her jacket to tie her outfit to the occasion.

© Getty Images Princess Kate looks stunning in all white

As soon as the future Queen appeared on the player's walkway bridge with Deborah Jevans CBE, Chair of The All England Lawn Tennis Club, the crowd started cheering and waving, while Kate waved and smiled.

Over in the royal box, she will be joined by Olympian Sir Mo Farah, film director Greta Gerwig, accompanied by her husband, Noah Baumbach, actor Stanley Tucci, triple Olympic champion Adam Peaty with his girlfriend, Gordon Ramsey’s daughter Holly, and Leader of the Conservative Party Kemi Badenoch.

Today is a perfectly sunny day to be enjoying a fabulous game of tennis, and the Princess looked happy and in good spirits.

So far, it doesn’t seem like Princess Catherine will be joined by her husband, the Prince of Wales, or her children, George, 11, Charlotte, 10, and Louis, seven.

© WireImage Princess Charlotte looked at her mother with adoration in 2024

Often, she is accompanied at Wimbledon by members of her family, namely her little sister Pippa, with whom she shares a strong bond, or her parents, Carole and Michael Middleton.

Her brother James Middleton and his wife, Alizée Thevenet, have also occasionally been spotted at Wimbledon. In 2022, the couple turned heads when they appeared in matching outfits.

Alizée was wearing a plunging dark blue blouse with bordeaux flowers and puffy sleeves, along with matching trousers from the Australian brand Scanlan Theodore, espadrilles from French brand Sézane, black cat-eye sunglasses, and a brown leather bag. James looked dapper in a smart blue suit.

Princess Kate might be joined by one of her loved ones later on. For now, she looks like a living lesson in elegance while performing her duties as patron.

© CameraSport via Getty Images

Catherine, Princess of Wales, appears on the player's walkway bridge with Deborah Jevans CBE.

1/ 5 © Getty Images

The Princess walks with Deborah Jevans CBE, Chair of The All England Lawn Tennis Club.

2/ 5 © Getty Images

Catherine, Princess of Wales, waves as she crosses the bridge to go to Centre Court.

3/ 5 © Getty Images

Kate meets with Bob Flint, Wimbledon's longest-serving Honorary Steward.

4/ 5 © Getty Images

The Princess of Wales meeting Ziying Wang, ladies singles wheelchair final champion with Ralph Yin coach and translator.

5/ 5 © Getty Images

Legendary tennis player Billie Jean King talking to Catherine, Princess of Wales.