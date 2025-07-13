Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Princess Charlotte is so sweet in floaty sundress with neatest Rapunzel hair
Princess Charlotte in royal box in white dress© Getty

Charlotte joined her parents and brother Prince George at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
The Prince and Princess of Wales made the Gentlemen's Final at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships a family affair on Sunday as Prince George and Princess Charlotte joined them in attendance.

Princess Charlotte, 10, was so sweet as she looked her mother's double in a sweet floaty sundress. The young royal's dress was cream in hue and featured black piping on the frill details coming down from the shoulder.

3BRJDFT The Princess of Wales (centre), Princess Charlotte (second right) and the Prince of Wales (right), arriving on day fourteen of the 2025 Wimbledon Championships© Alamy Stock Photo

It also featured an adorable bow, which coordinated nicely with the accented detail on the shoulder of her mother's cobalt dress. Charlotte's tiered dress was paired with white Mary Jane shoes and she wore a simple silver bracelet around one wrist.

Princess Charlotte's braid from back© Getty

The princess' hair looked immaculate, styled into two French braids around her face that met at the back and were rounded off with an adorable bow.

Princess Charlotte looked so much like her mother at Wimbledon last year© WireImage

Princess Charlotte's Wimbledon appearances

It's not the first time Charlotte has joined her mother at Wimbledon. Last year, she took a seat in the coveted Royal Box alongside Kate and her aunt Pippa Middleton for the Men's Final. 

Charlotte donned a cute navy and white dress covered in polka dots with a ruffled skirt. She, once again, wore her hair in a plaited style and braved the July sun with a pair of trusty pink sunglasses.


Princess Charlotte holding hand out to Mu'awwiz Anwar (centre right) who performed the men's singles final coin toss © Getty

The year before, Charlotte, along with George, joined her parents at the Gentlemen's Singles Final match on Centre Court. She was a budding fashionista in a printed blue and white dress and a simple white cardigan.

Princess Charlotte speaking with King Felipe VI of Spain with william and george© Getty

It was during this match that Charlotte showed her sociable personality. As the Wales family watched on as Carlos Alcaraz of Spain secured a victory over Novak Djokovic of Serbia, Charlotte leaned across her brother to have a chat with King Felipe of Spain.

The Princess of Wales looking as charlotte talks to king felipe© Getty

In another moment, Kate watched on with pride as Charlotte beamed up at the Spanish royal as he engaged her in conversation enthusiastically.

Princess Charlotte and the Princess of Wales leave Buckingham Palace ahead of Trooping the Colour ceremony in central London as King Charles III celebrates his official birthday. Picture date: Saturday June 14, 2025. (Photo by Aaron Chown/PA Images via Getty Images)© PA Images via Getty Images


Prior to Wimbledon, Charlotte was last spotted at Trooping the Colour in June. She looked adorable in an aquamarine dress as she matched with her mother, who sported a Jenny Packham coat dress in the same vibrant hue.

Princess Charlotte debuts new brooch© Samir Hussein/WireImage

Royal fans were also struck by how Charlotte's long hair, which is now elbow-length, features sun-bleached blonde highlights just like Kate's.

