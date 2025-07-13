Princess Charlotte is so sweet in floaty sundress with neatest Rapunzel hair

The Prince and Princess of Wales made the Gentlemen's Final at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships a family affair on Sunday as Prince George and Princess Charlotte joined them in attendance.

Princess Charlotte, 10, was so sweet as she looked her mother's double in a sweet floaty sundress. The young royal's dress was cream in hue and featured black piping on the frill details coming down from the shoulder.

© Alamy Stock Photo It also featured an adorable bow, which coordinated nicely with the accented detail on the shoulder of her mother's cobalt dress. Charlotte's tiered dress was paired with white Mary Jane shoes and she wore a simple silver bracelet around one wrist.



© Getty The princess' hair looked immaculate, styled into two French braids around her face that met at the back and were rounded off with an adorable bow.



© WireImage Princess Charlotte's Wimbledon appearances It's not the first time Charlotte has joined her mother at Wimbledon. Last year, she took a seat in the coveted Royal Box alongside Kate and her aunt Pippa Middleton for the Men's Final. Charlotte donned a cute navy and white dress covered in polka dots with a ruffled skirt. She, once again, wore her hair in a plaited style and braved the July sun with a pair of trusty pink sunglasses.



© Getty The year before, Charlotte, along with George, joined her parents at the Gentlemen's Singles Final match on Centre Court. She was a budding fashionista in a printed blue and white dress and a simple white cardigan.



© Getty It was during this match that Charlotte showed her sociable personality. As the Wales family watched on as Carlos Alcaraz of Spain secured a victory over Novak Djokovic of Serbia, Charlotte leaned across her brother to have a chat with King Felipe of Spain.



© Getty In another moment, Kate watched on with pride as Charlotte beamed up at the Spanish royal as he engaged her in conversation enthusiastically.



© PA Images via Getty Images

Prior to Wimbledon, Charlotte was last spotted at Trooping the Colour in June. She looked adorable in an aquamarine dress as she matched with her mother, who sported a Jenny Packham coat dress in the same vibrant hue.

© Samir Hussein/WireImage Royal fans were also struck by how Charlotte's long hair, which is now elbow-length, features sun-bleached blonde highlights just like Kate's.

