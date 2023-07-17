Watch: Princess Charlotte mirrors Princess Kate's hair twirl in the sweetest clip

Princess Charlotte delighted royal fans as she made her Wimbledon debut in the royal box alongside her parents and older brother Prince George on Sunday.

The eight-year-old royal was impeccably behaved as she excitedly watched a five-hour-long nailbiting men's final match between Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz. Acing Wimbledon's summery dress code, the trendy royal tot looked sweet and chic in a fluttery floral tea dress from Spanish brand Friki and cool-girl sunglasses.

Princess Charlotte was the mirror image of her mother Princess Kate, matching her confident energy to meet the players. One moment in particular, however, shows exactly how the young royal is the Princess of Wales' mini-me. Watch it in the clip below…

WATCH: Princess Charlotte copies Princess Kate’s iconic hair twirl

One sweet moment captured from the BBC's coverage on Centre Court shows Princess Charlotte twirling her hair over her shoulder, a habit that her mum Kate has been known to adopt.

© Getty Princess Charlotte played with her hair as she watched the Wimbledon final

"Princess Charlotte is Princess Catherine's mini-me here!" wrote one fan on social media, as another penned: "She is 100% her mother in looks and manners. So cute."

© Getty Princess Kate and Princess Charlotte are the mirror of each other as they clap at the action

"Yes she is a mini Catherine! Very pretty!" a third fan chimed in, as a fourth quipped: "My daughter twirls her hair exactly like that," followed by a string of heart emojis.

© Getty Princess Kate's hair flip has become one of her most recognisable traits

The Prince and Princess of Wales' daughter first adopted the move when she eagerly arrived for her first day of school at Thomas's Battersea back in 2019. Twirling her ponytail as she stood beside her brother George, royal fans were charmed by her shyness as the Princess met with the Head of Lower School outside the school's gates.

It was later revealed that the young royal had seemingly picked up the habit from her mum, Princess Kate, who was seen displaying her ponytail-twisting trait back in 2021.

The royal tot is often seen twirling her ponytail, just like her mum

The royal effortlessly twirled her tumbling curls on a video call with teaching staff during the Covid-19 lockdown. Like mother, like daughter!

© Getty Charlotte has inherited her mum's habit

Twirling her ponytail isn't the only trait that eight-year-old Charlotte appears to have inherited from her mum. The young royal has also been known to flip her glossy brunette tresses over her shoulder - as does the Princess of Wales.