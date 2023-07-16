Prince George and Princess Charlotte mirror Princess Kate's priceless Wimbledon expressions - see photos

The young royals have inherited the Princess of Wales' expressions

Sunday marked a special day for the Wales family as they made their first trip to Wimbledon as a family of four.

While little Louis stayed at home, Princess Kate and Prince William were joined by Prince George, nine, and Princess Charlotte, eight, for the occasion, with the youngsters clearly enjoying their day out.

Prince George attended the tennis tournament last year too, but Sunday was Princess Charlottes first foray into the world of tennis, and she seemed to relish the occasion, with both her and her older brother displaying a series of dramatic expressions, similar to the ones their mother often pulls when watching sports games.

Read on for Prince George and Princess Charlotte's best Wimbledon reactions – we can't wait for Louis to join them next year and see how he reacts to the action!

1 11 © Getty Princess Charlotte crossed her fingers for luck Clearly invested in the game, Princess Charlotte crossed her fingers.

2 11 © Getty Prince George debuted a series of tense facial expressions Clearly enthralled by the action on court, Prince George put his head in his hands - a gesture his mother has done on many occasions!

3 11 © Getty The whole Wales family looked distressed by the happenings on court Prince William and Princess Kate looked equally as absorbed by the tennis tournament

4 11 © Getty Prince George was delighted by the action on court An avid tennis fan, Prince George was very into the match!

5 11 © Getty George and Charlotte appeared distressed at Wimbledon Charlotte and George leant forward, looking for a better look at the tense game!

6 11 © Getty Prince George and Princess Charlotte couldn't take their eyes of the tennis tournament The brother and sister had a range of emotions during the match!

7 11 © Getty Prince George looked fed up at one point Disappointment set in at one point...

8 11 © Getty Princess Charlotte observed the on-court action Princess Charlotte remained as cool as a cucumber later in the game, confident in her favourite player's ability!

9 11 © Getty Princess Kate and Princess Charlotte appeared disappointed at one point Like mother like daughter, Princesses Kate and Charlotte looked less than impressed by the on-court antics.

10 11 © Getty Princess Charlotte was invested in the action

Princess Charlotte's head was in her hands at one point!

11 11 © Getty Princess Kate and Princess Charlotte clap at the action Princess Kate and Princess Charlotte's favourite was obviously winning at this point...

