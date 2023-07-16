Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Prince George and Princess Charlotte mirror Princess Kate's priceless Wimbledon expressions - see photos
The young royals have inherited the Princess of Wales' expressions

Prince George and Princess Charlotte's Wimbledon reactions
Melanie Macleod
Melanie MacleodWellness Editor

Sunday marked a special day for the Wales family as they made their first trip to Wimbledon as a family of four.

While little Louis stayed at home, Princess Kate and Prince William were joined by Prince George, nine, and Princess Charlotte, eight, for the occasion, with the youngsters clearly enjoying their day out.

Prince George attended the tennis tournament last year too, but Sunday was Princess Charlottes first foray into the world of tennis, and she seemed to relish the occasion, with both her and her older brother displaying a series of dramatic expressions, similar to the ones their mother often pulls when watching sports games.

Read on for Prince George and Princess Charlotte's best Wimbledon reactions – we can't wait for Louis to join them next year and see how he reacts to the action!

111

Princess Charlotte crossing fingers at wimbledon© Getty
Princess Charlotte crossed her fingers for luck

Clearly invested in the game, Princess Charlotte crossed her fingers.

211
Prince George looking tense at wimbledon© Getty
Prince George debuted a series of tense facial expressions

Clearly enthralled by the action on court, Prince George put his head in his hands - a gesture his mother has done on many occasions!

311
Princess Kate, Princess Charlotte, Prince George and Prince William all watch the tennis at Wimbledon© Getty
The whole Wales family looked distressed by the happenings on court

Prince William and Princess Kate looked equally as absorbed by the tennis tournament

411
Prince George of Wales watches Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon 2023 men's final on Centre Court during day fourteen of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships© Getty
Prince George was delighted by the action on court

An avid tennis fan, Prince George was very into the match!

511
George and Charlotte leaning forward at Wimbledon© Getty
George and Charlotte appeared distressed at Wimbledon

Charlotte and George leant forward, looking for a better look at the tense game!

611
Prince George and Princess Charlotte clapping at Wimbledon© Getty
Prince George and Princess Charlotte couldn't take their eyes of the tennis tournament

The brother and sister had a range of emotions during the match!

711
Prince George at Wimbledon© Getty
Prince George looked fed up at one point

Disappointment set in at one point...

811
Princess Charlotte watching Wimbledon in pink sunglasses© Getty
Princess Charlotte observed the on-court action

Princess Charlotte remained as cool as a cucumber later in the game, confident in her favourite player's ability!

911
Princess Kate and Princess Charlotte looking bored at Wimbledon© Getty
Princess Kate and Princess Charlotte appeared disappointed at one point

Like mother like daughter, Princesses Kate and Charlotte looked less than impressed by the on-court antics.

1011
Princess Charlotte of Wales watches Carlos Alcaraz vs Novak Djokovic in the Wimbledon 2023 men's final on Centre Court during day fourteen of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 16, 2023© Getty
Princess Charlotte was invested in the action

Princess Charlotte's head was in her hands at one point!

1111
Princess Kate and Princess Charlotte clapping and smiling at Wimbledon© Getty
Princess Kate and Princess Charlotte clap at the action

Princess Kate and Princess Charlotte's favourite was obviously winning at this point...

