Crown Princess Victoria and teenage daughter look so alike in new family photos

Crown Princess Victoria was surrounded by her loved ones as she celebrated her 48th birthday on Monday, including her lookalike teenage daughter, Princess Estelle.

The Swedish royal always marks her special day with public festivities, known as Victoriadagen, on the island of Öland, where the royal family spends their summer holiday.

Victoria and her husband, Prince Daniel, stepped out to greet the public outside Solliden Palace alongside their children, Princess Estelle, 13, and Prince Oscar, nine.

The family happily posed for snaps with Crown Princess Victoria looking elegant in a green and pink floral dress from Saloni, while Estelle donned a blue floral frock.

The pair even sported similar hairstyles, with Victoria's brunette locks tied up in her signature sleek bun, and Estelle's pulled back from her face in a ponytail.

Estelle is second-in-line to the Swedish throne and is destined to become Queen one day, like her mother.

Prince Daniel, 51, was clad in a tweed suit with a white shirt and a navy tie, while Oscar wore a white collared shirt and light coloured shorts.

Crown Princess Victoria's parents, King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia, were also present for the proceedings, with the monarch giving a speech.

Afterwards, the family travelled through Borgholm in a motorcade before attending a concert at Borgholm's castle ruins.

Future Queen

Crown Princess Victoria was born on 14 July 1977 as the eldest child of King Carl XVI Gustaf and Queen Silvia. Two years later, her younger brother, Prince Carl Philip, was born and was heir apparent for seven months until 1 January 1980, when an amendment to the 1810 Act of Succession came into effect.

It replaced the previous system of agnatic primogeniture (male-only inheritance) with absolute primogeniture (oldest child inherits regardless of sex), and the changes were made retroactively, meaning Victoria became Crown Princess of Sweden.

In 2010, she married personal trainer, Daniel Westling, with the couple welcoming daughter Estelle in 2012, and son Oscar in 2016.

