Queen Mary interrupts summer break with personal message

Queen Mary and King Frederik are currently enjoying some time abroad with their family amid a break from their royal duties.

Frederik's mother, Queen Margrethe, 85, has stepped in as regent in the monarch's absence.

While the King was spotted at the Wimbledon tennis tournament in London last week, it's not known where the rest of the family are vacationing.

But Queen Mary, 53, interrupted her summer break to send a very personal message through her Mary Foundation.

She launched the foundation in 2007 to improve the lives of vulnerable women and children.

The organisation shared a photograph of Mary in a blue shirt and wearing her glasses, sitting at her desk.

"Summer can do something really special. Kids splashing in the cities' pools and at the local beach. Bright, long evenings with the family. And the sound of happy students driving through the streets," Mary wrote. "The summer reminds me seriously of the importance of community. How lovely and rewarding communities can be, but also how difficult it can be for those standing outside the community."

Mary urged her followers to look out for those in marginalised communities this summer, adding: "With the summer holidays, fewer formalised communities follow. School, recreational activities and clubs are typically closed. It takes more of all of us to reach out and invite others into community.

"But I believe that community and sense of belonging arises when we see each other and make room for diversity in tolerant and diverse communities. I hope that summer brings presence, joy, and a sense of belonging. Have a great summer from us at Mary Fonden."

Mary's last public appearance

The Queen joined her husband at an event in Aarhus to mark Denmark's takeover of the EU presidency.

Mary was aptly dressed in a striking red Max Mara jumpsuit, in a nod to the national flag.

When the royals return from their holiday, King Frederik and Queen Mary will take up residence at their summer home, Gråsten Palace, on 28 July.

In August, the couple will also embark on a four-day cruise around some of the Danish municipalities onboard the Royal Ship Dannebrog.

