Prince Harry's sweet 3-word response to Prince George's birth

As Prince George prepares to celebrate his 12th birthday on 22 July, a touching moment from Prince Harry has resurfaced, highlighting just how excited he was to become an uncle for the very first time.

In his memoir Spare, the Duke of Sussex reflected on the day his older brother Prince William and sister-in-law Kate welcomed their first child in 2013.

"I was an uncle," Harry wrote simply, before going on to describe the pride and joy he felt upon meeting the newborn future King. "Willy and Kate had welcomed their first child, George, and he was beautiful."

© Getty Images Prince George is Prince William and Princess Kate's first child

But not only that, Harry shared his eagerness to share pass on his love for certain hobbies and history. "I couldn't wait to teach him about rugby and Rorke's Drift, flying and corridor cricket," he added. "And maybe give him a few pointers about how to survive life in the fishbowl."

Prince George's arrival

Prince George, now second in line to the throne, was born at 4.24pm on 22 July 2013 at St Mary's Hospital in Paddington, London.

© Alamy Stock Photo The Duke of Sussex has two children of his own

Shortly after his birth, Harry revealed one of his duties as an uncle was "to make sure he has fun".

Speaking at a Sentebale event at the time, he said: "When I saw him [Prince George] he was crying as all babies do, but it's fantastic to have a new member of the family. I hope my brother knows how expensive my babysitting charges will be."

When asked by the reporter what his mission as an uncle will be, he replied: "To make sure he has a good upbringing, to keep him out of harm's way and make sure he has fun. The rest of it I leave up to the parents."

© Getty William and Kate waved to crowds outside the hospital following Prince George's birth

Harry is also uncle to Prince William and Kate's two other children, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis. Since marrying Meghan Markle in 2019, the couple have become parents themselves to Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Potential school

Meanwhile, Prince George was spotted in the Royal Box at Wimbledon over the weekend, where he joined his parents Prince William and the Princess of Wales to watch Jannik Sinner claim the men's singles title on Sunday.

This summer marks an important chapter for the young royal. When he returns to Lambrook School in September, he'll begin his final year before moving on to the next stage of his education.

The Wales family attended Wimbledon together

Lambrook educates children up to Year 8, typically aged 13, and George is expected to complete his time there in the summer of 2026.

It is widely believed that he will go on to attend Eton College, following in the footsteps of both his father, Prince William, and his uncle, Prince Harry.