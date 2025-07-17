Mike Tindall's podcast is hiring a social media ingénue

Mike Tindall’s podcast, The Good, The Bad & The Rugby, is on the lookout for a social media ingénue.

The world’s biggest rugby show is on the hunt for a social media king (or queen) to boost the royal-adjacent podcast’s online presence.

According to the job listing on LinkedIn, The Good, The Bad & The Rugby, which launched in 2020 and stars Mike Tindall, is hiring a Social Content Lead to shape its content strategy and grow its audience.

As well as working alongside Mike and the rest of The Good, The Bad & The Rugby crew, the lucky new hire will get to dream up viral content, attend live shoots to capture behind-the-scenes moments, and help shape the tone of the show across social platforms.

© Getty Mike's podcast is on the lookout for a social media whiz

From producing real-time clips with the hosts to pitching fresh campaign ideas and managing their digital empire, this is no ordinary office job. The job listing comes as the podcast continues to expand after Platform Media acquired the show in November 2024.

With an incredible three million listeners and over 20 million online viewers since it started in 2020, the podcast has quickly become the best spot for rugby fans to catch unfiltered banter, behind-the-scenes stories, and big-name interviews.

© The Good, The Bad, & The Rugby The podcast has been running since 2020

In fact, in 2023, the Prince and Princess of Wales made an unexpected appearance on the show where they joked about their competitive nature.

"I don't know where this has come from," Kate sweetly joked, before adding: "I don't think we've actually been able to finish a game of tennis. It becomes a mental challenge between the two of us," with William confirming the pair try to "out mental" each other for the victory.

© Getty Mike Tindall shares a close bond with his royal in-laws

When asked whether he would encourage all youngsters to take part in sport, William relayed how important it was to him as a child. "Being able to come together, fight adversity together, win or lose, cold and wet, damp, whatever kind of days you're playing in, get a few knocks or bruises, it's an important part of growing up," he explained.

Princess Anne also joined William and Kate on the show and revealed that she used to race a young Prince William around in Balmoral. She joked it was the only athletics that she was good at because of "corners". William then added, "You were quite quick. The look that you had on your face was quite terrifying."