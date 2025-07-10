Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Zara and Mike Tindall caught on camera as they make surprise appearance in Australia
Zara and Mike Tindall at Royal Ascot © Getty Images

The sporty couple have swapped the sunshine for winter Down Under

Danielle Stacey
Online Royal CorrespondentLondon
29 minutes ago
Zara and Mike Tindall are usually among the royal spectators at Wimbledon, but this year, it seems the couple have swapped the UK sunshine for an Australian winter.

 The pair were pictured by the Sydney Morning Herald wrapped up in coats, hats and scarves as they headed Down Under for the 2025 State of Origin decider.

The Tindalls were guests of Maroons coach Billy Slater's wife, Nicole Slater, and they were decked out in the Queensland colours at Accor Stadium in Sydney on Wednesday.

Mike and Zara cheered as Queensland saw a 24-12 victory over New South Wales.

The State of Origin series is an annual best-of-three rugby league series between two Australian state representative sides, the New South Wales Blues and the Queensland Maroons.

Mike and Zara Tindall at Magic Millions Barrier Draw© Publishd/Shutterstock
Mike and Zara at Magic Millions Barrier Draw in January

Mike, who was part of the England rugby squad that won the 2003 World Cup, retired from the sport in 2014.

The sports star met his wife and equestrian Zara during that victorious tournament in Sydney, and the pair married in 2011.

Zara Phillips and Mike Tindall smiling and linking arms on their wedding day© Alan Davidson/Shutterstock
The couple got married in Scotland in 2011

They have since welcomed three children – Mia in 2014, Lena in 2018 and Lucas in 2021.

A move Down Under?

The Tindalls usually travel to Australia every January, but the pair have ruled out a move in the future.

Speaking to HELLO! in an exclusive interview earlier this year, Zara said:  "We have always loved Australia and it is like a home from home for us. We have been coming to Queensland for so long now it has become a tradition for the start of the year - and although the Magic Millions carnival is busy with so much going on, being by the beach, with like-minded horse enthusiasts celebrating all things equine – we couldn't ask for a better way to start the year."

Zara Tindall and Mike Tindall on day three of Royal Ascot© PA Images via Getty Images
Mike and Zara at Royal Ascot last month

But last year, Mike told HELLO!: "We love Sydney and have loads of friends there, so it's been an important city in our lives. Everyone keeps telling us we're moving there but we're not. It's so far away, especially when you have a big family."

Mike and Zara reside with their three children at Aston Farm, located on Princess Anne's Gatcombe Park estate in Gloucestershire.

Lucas, Mia and Lena at 2022 Festival Of British Eventing© Getty
Mia, Lucas and Lena

Their children are following in their footsteps with Mia and Lena already involved in their local rugby teams.

While the Tindalls have been absent from Wimbledon, Zara's brother, Peter Phillips, and his girlfriend, Harriet Sperling, were seen in the royal box with Queen Camilla on Wednesday.

WATCH: Mike & Zara - a royal power couple

