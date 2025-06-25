Mike and Zara Tindall are the epitome of festival chic in new fun video

Mike and Zara Tindall recently headed out to a festival and while there, they paired up with Jamie Dornan to take part in a fun new video.
The stars appeared in a clip shared by Chilli Chilton to promote her upcoming single, 9,000 Miles. Mike appeared in the opening clip, which featured expletives, and the former rugby star wore a pair of red dungarees alongside a builder's hat. The 46-year-old also sported glitter across his face, showing just how much he was getting into the festival spirit.
His wife, who lip-synced to the lyrics: "Two, it's clearly more one-sided," and just like her husband, the 44-year-old was wearing dungarees and had plenty of glitter on her face.
Jamie also featured in the clip, lip-syncing to the song alongside other festival-goers.
Fans loved the royal duo's surprise appearance, with one enthusing: "Go Mike and Zara, you are awesome!!" while a second added: "How did you get Mike & Zara Tindall?? There's a bit of Royal assent eh!" and a third commented: "Why is Mike Tindall wearing the SAS cap badge on a builders hat????"
Recent appearances
It must have been a relief for Mike and Zara to let their hair down, after the royal couple spent the week at Royal Ascot with other members of the royal family.
In a romantic moment captured by cameras, the duo were seen gazing lovingly into one another's eyes in the ultimate look of love. The married couple also shared a smile as they stared at one another.
Zara looked incredibly beautiful in a white floral Anna Mason dress with a blush pink Bee Smith headband. Meanwhile, Mike was the picture of a perfect gentleman in a black suit, completed with a matching top hat.
A separate moment saw Zara and Eugenie sharing a very wholesome exchange as they mingled with fellow guests. In a tender display of affection, Princess Anne's daughter was shown excitedly hugging her cousin Eugenie, with the duo also greeting one another with a kiss on the cheek.
Later on, the pair also appeared to share a very lively exchange that prompted Zara to pull a series of surprised and delighted expressions.