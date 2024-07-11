Zara and Mike Tindall's surprisingly 'relaxed' kitchen for down-to-earth family life

Zara Tindall and her husband Mike might be members of the royal family, but one of the reasons why they're so popular is because of how down-to-earth the couple seem to be.

The husband and wife, who are parents to their three children, Mia, 10, Lena, six, and three-year-old Lucas, are often pictured enjoying casual outings as a family, for example at sporting events, so it's clear the fun-loving couple like to live a relaxed life.

Zara, 43, and Mike, 45, are fortunate enough to live in a stunning farmhouse called Aston Farm on the 700-acre Gatcombe Estate in Gloucestershire.

The huge plot of land is also home to Zara's mother, Princess Anne, and her brother, Peter Phillips, who reside close by.

© Getty Mike and Zara are popular among royal followers

The couple haven’t shown much of the inside of their home, but from what we have seen, the décor is beautiful and impressive. What's more, the styling choices reflect their personality perfectly.

After the couple were pictured being interviewed in the stunning kitchen of the family's outhouse – also known as the party barn – HELLO! spoke to some interior experts about what the kitchen says about Mike and Zara's nature.

How Zara Tindall and Mike's kitchen reflects the 'relaxed' couple

It's thought that this is not their primary kitchen, however, the pair clearly spend lots of time in the room and have designed it to their taste. As well as being filmed for an interview there – which you can see in the video below – Mike has also filmed some content for his Instagram in this kitchen.

Thanks to its exposed brick, and dark green colour scheme with bronze accents, the pair have made the room super trendy from what we can see. But it also shows their "relaxed" nature.

This Morning's Interior Expert, Georgina Burnett, told HELLO!: "The kitchen suggests a couple who are not showy, but care about the environment they're in."

The designer, who also works on Katie Piper's ITV breakfast show, continued: "I'd also say that the fact it's so cosy demonstrates they like to be at home and that maybe the kitchen is the hub of their house."

© Instagram The couple are loved for their down to earth nature

Georgina added: "They've clearly steered their designer to respect the age of the cottage, whilst wanting to be in keeping with current trends in an understated way. You could say this reflects the values of the couple perfectly."

Lena Gierasinksa, Head of Product and Displays at Barker and Stonehouse, agreed with this sentiment and highlighted how it reflects the couple's family values.

"It's stylish and down-to-earth. The room combines a space for cooking with a large dining table which suggests that Zara and Mike have a relaxed approach to living and enjoy eating together as a family."

Zara and Mike Tindall's clever design tricks in gorgeous farmhouse kitchen

The couple's kitchen is an interior lover's dream. Like the aforementioned exposed brick, the décor shows how stylish the couple's home is.

As Lena put it: "While the style of the room is down-to-earth, Zara and Mike are clearly style-conscious and have paid attention to the finer details. They've chosen a colour palette of dark shades and green hues which looks sophisticated, while the kitchen brassware and veined marble worktop are luxurious. This is tempered by the rustic style of the exposed Cotswold stone."

Georgina agreed: "It's a very tasteful choice of colour that doesn't try to steal too much away from the beauty of the original features of the cottage. With clever lighting, this can be cosy, whilst impressive, without being gaudy.

© William Hill Mike and Zara Tindall in one of their kitchens

"The Cotswold stone, coupled with the flooring, lightens the whole room and adds some warmth without being too contrasting with the colder blue. The beauty of stone is that it naturally adds texture to a room which offsets against the sleeker finish of the modern units. It also means the kitchen doesn't jar with the age of the home and is instead a nod to the history of the building."

Other elements of Zara and Mike's kitchen

In a previous video shared on his Instagram, Mike was sitting in the stunning kitchen to promote some CBD products and we're marvelling at the décor.

The former professional rugby player was sitting at a lengthy breakfast bar, which was fitted with the most stunning bronzed marble worktop.

Towards the end of the island, a sink is visible which features a stylish gold tap and above hung two bronze overhead light fittings draped from the ceilings – complementing the colour scheme perfectly.

Behind Mike, the double oven sits high on the wall – which means the kids can't reach it – affording them plenty of cooking space when hosting.

Shelley Cochrane, Accessories Buyer at Furniture Village, explained to HELLO!: "Their kitchen is classic but with a twist. The farmhouse-style kitchen with shaker-style cabinetry is timeless and the dark colourway imbues the space with warmth and a sense of cosiness.

© Instagram Mike Tindall filmed inside their kitchen at home

"The kitchen has period features, but these do not feel grand – instead, the nature of these materials lends a relaxed feel owing to their organic look and shape."

She added: "The bronze pendant lighting which hangs over the kitchen island coupled with the bold curved silhouette of the base of the dining table put a twist on this typical Cotswolds kitchen, however, adding visual interest and drawing the eye."