Princess Margaret’s son makes rare appearance at Highgrove after confirming new relationship

David Armstrong-Jones, the eldest child of the late Princess Margaret, doesn't often make public appearances, but this week, he headed down to Highgrove.

The King's cousin was seen meeting students who were participating in the six-day Snowden Summer School, which focuses on furniture making. In a clip, the 63-year-old was seen meeting the students as they sketched designs for their pieces.

The visit was confirmed by Highgrove House and the King's Foundation, and in a post, they said: "Lord Snowdon visited us at Highgrove earlier this week and met the students taking part in our six-day Snowdon Summer School for furniture makers.

© Instagram David met the students

"The students have all taken inspiration from @highgrovegarden in their designs that use British timber, traditional techniques and sustainable materials. Well done to all eight students for completing the course."

© Instagram The royal has run his own furniture business

Fans were quick to congratulate David, as one said: "Well done to all the students. Nice to see Lord Snowdon imparting his expertise," and a second added: "Fantastic opportunity, congratulations to all the students."

Furniture making

During his youth, David picked up a love for craftsmanship and upon leaving school, he founded his own furniture company, David Linley Furniture Ltd, which is now known simply as LINLEY.

David hails both his father and his grandmother, the Queen Mother, as his biggest supporters for entering the designing world. Speaking to Vanity Fair, he explained how he once made a box for his late grandmother and she put it on display when friends came over.

© Nick Harvey David is a keen craftsman

After saying his teacher praised the box, David shared: "So I thought I'd give it to my grandmother, because she always encouraged my sister and me. And she said, 'Oh, it's lovely, darling. Did you make that?' I said, 'Yes I did.'"

He continued: "It came around as the cigar box after lunch and it had Turkish cigarettes on one side and cigars on the other. I just thought it was such a lovely thing she did. She was actually not offering people cigars. She was showing my work in a very subtle way."

New relationship

David is currently in a relationship with Isabelle de la Bruyère and the couple went official with an appearance at Royal Ascot earlier this year.

© Alan Chapman/Dave Benett/Getty I David is now dating Isabelle

The pair have reportedly been "going strong" since last summer, according to MailOnline. It's thought that David and Isabelle met through Christie's auction house, which David is the honorary chairman.

According to Tatler, Isabelle worked as a client advisory and international senior director for the chairman's office across the Middle East. Most recently, she was named CEO of Opera Art Gallery in 2024 and is based in London.