Princess Margaret's son David Armstrong-Jones makes his relationship official

Princess Margaret's son, David Armstrong-Jones, has made his relationship with Isabelle de la Bruyère official after the pair appeared at Royal Ascot together.

The intensely private couple were snapped together alongside other members of the royal family while attending Royal Ascot.

David, brother of Lady Sarah Chatto and cousin of King Charles III, looked suave in a black morning coat and pinstriped trousers.

© Getty Images David Armstrong-Jones, 2nd Earl of Snowdon and Isabella de la Brigadiere made their official debut

Meanwhile, Isabelle looked impeccably stylish in a satin ivory top and matching skirt. She accessorised with eclectic gold jewellery and a chic boater hat.

The pair have reportedly been "going strong" since last summer, according to MailOnline. It's thought that David and Isbaelle met through Christie’s auction house, which David is the honorary chairman.

© Getty Images David and Isabelle have reportedly been dating for over a year

According to Tatler, Isabelle worked as a client advisory and international senior director for the chairman's office across the Middle East. Most recently, she was named CEO of Opera Art Gallery in 2024 and is based in London.

While Isabelle tends to keep her private life under wraps, she has previously spoken about her son. During an interview with Artnet, she said that her "son's smile" and "one ring" held "particular sentimental value".

© Getty Images Isabelle keeps her private life under tight wraps

Their appearance at the Royal Ascot is seemingly the couple's first official royal outing. Before this, the pair attended the opening day of the Chelsea Flower Show, alongside a slew of celebrities and royals, including King Charles and Queen Camilla.

Prior to being linked with Isabelle, David was married to Serena, the Countess of Snowdon for 26 years. The couple divorced amicably in 2020 and released a statement regarding their decision to separate at the time.

© Sylvain Gaboury David was married to Serena for 26 years

"The Earl and Countess of Snowdon have amicably agreed that their marriage has come to an end and that they shall be divorced. They ask that the press respect their privacy and that of their family."

The couple share two children, Viscount Linley, Charles Armstrong-Jones, and Lady Margarita Armstrong-Jones.

Although their children tend to stay out of the public eye, Margarita was one of the bridesmaids at the Prince and Princess of Wales' royal wedding in 2011, and more recently was pictured with the rest of her family at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's royal wedding in 2018.