Princess Beatrice 'really excited' as she makes major announcement

Princess Beatrice has shared her excitement as the royal took on an incredible new patronage that will see her follow in the footsteps of her late grandfather, Prince Philip.

On Friday it was confirmed that Beatrice, who is ninth in line to the throne, would become a patron of the Chartered College of Teaching. The group is a "professional body for teachers" that aims to "empower a knowledgeable and respected teaching profession".

Confirming Beatrice's new role, the Chartered College of Teaching posted: "We're delighted to announce HRH Princess Beatrice as our new Patron!

"Princess Beatrice has shown strong support for education through her work with Big Change and other organisations. Her patronage will help elevate the profession and support our mission to champion teachers."

In a statement, Beatrice added: "To me, the power that teachers have on shaping lives and transforming futures makes it one of the most commendable and highly regarded professions.

© Getty Beatrice shared her excitement at getting the new role

"I'm a passionate believer in the vital role that teachers play every day and know firsthand the impact that great teaching can leave on a child and their family."

She concluded: "It's a real honour to take up the role as Patron of the Chartered College of Teaching, a role previously held by my grandfather. I'm really excited to support the College's mission to champion excellence in teaching and to celebrate the impact of this incredible profession."

Prince Philip's role

The late Duke of Edinburgh was a patron of the organisation for many years and back in 2020, he issued a rare public statement highlighting his role as he paid tributes to teachers.

© Getty The late Duke of Edinburgh used to hold the role

"I commend all teachers and school staff for your professional and resolute commitment through the past year to teaching our children and young people in the most challenging conditions," he said.

"As Patron of the Chartered College of Teaching, I wish to thank you all for your selfless dedication and send you my best wishes for a well-deserved break over Christmas and the New Year."

Beatrice and Philip's bond

Beatrice was incredibly close to her late grandfather and at a memorial service held in his honour back in 2022, the royal was visibly moved.

© Photo: Getty Images Beatrice was close with Philip

Following the service's opening hymn, Beatrice was overcome with emotion and took a tissue from her bag to wipe her tears. She was seen covering her face with her hymn sheet after watching the late Queen arrive at Westminster Abbey.

