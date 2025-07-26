Princess Diana's niece takes style tips from royal relative Princess Charlotte

Princess Diana's niece, Lady Kitty Spencer, is currently enjoying a summer holiday with her toddler daughter, Athena.

We have been loving the stunning pictures that the blonde beauty has been sharing of her little girl, and her wardrobe is pretty impressive for a two-year-old!

On Saturday, Kitty showed her child in a lovely frilled dress, which reminded us of the floral frilled dress that Princess Charlotte wore in 2023.

Lady Kitty Spencer's daughter looked so sweet in her frilled dress

Little Charlotte made her Wimbledon debut that year, and stylishly took her seat in the Royal Box alongside her mother and father, the Prince and Princess of Wales, and her older brother, Prince George.

© Simon M Bruty Princess Charlotte wore a frilled dress at Wimbledon in 2023

The then eight-year-old wore an adorable blue dress with flutter sleeves by Spanish brand Friki.

© Getty Charlotte wore a dress by designer Friki

It was such a sweet style - formal yet unfussy, and the ideal summer staple.

Perhaps Kitty has taken inspiration from her royal relative when dressing her daughter?

Charlotte's viral dress moment

The daughter of Princess Kate is just as much of a style icon as her mother. She regularly causes sellouts when she is spotted in new clothes.

When Charlotte turned six, the royal family released a beautiful image celebrating her birthday. In the snap, she wore a lovely floral Rachel Riley dress. The ultra-pretty frock was printed with a blooming floral montage. It featured puff sleeves and a kitsch button front. At the time, it cost £59 and has since proved to be the fastest-selling item in the brand's history.

© Getty Images Princess Charlotte has worn many dresses by Rachel Riley

Rachel couldn't believe it when she saw the young royal wearing one of her designs. She exclusively told HELLO! "It was a delightful surprise, I wasn’t expecting it at all, and was gardening at the time! I became aware of the picture when my friends and family started sending me messages asking if the dress was one of ours!"

Rachel Riley's clothes are loved by the royal family

Charlotte's dress sold out within 12 hours, and it jaw-droppingly sold six months’ worth of the dress in just three days. Rachel recalls: "We had so many messages from customers asking if they could still order it, so we set up a pre-order system, and it will be back in stock in a few weeks. It's our fastest-selling royal item, ever!"