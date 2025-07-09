Duchess Sophie stuns in bridal sequins and highly 'personal' £1m tiara

Duchess Sophie looked as elegant as ever at the state banquet held last night at Windsor Castle on Tuesday, a magnificent soiree held in honour of French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte.

Appearing alongside the Prince and Princess of Wales, who attended her first state banquet in nearly two years, the Duchess of Edinburgh wore the most incredible gown from one of her go-to designers.

The 60-year-old stepped out in a bespoke gown from Suzannah London, based on their 'Delphine' dress, which was cut from the most incredible white sequin cloth.

Duchess Sophie's piece featured a beautiful silhouette with a fitted bodice that had a round neckline with a subtle V, short flowy sleeves that cut just before her elbow, and a tulip-shaped wrap skirt that began at and accentuated her waist, falling just above her ankles.

© Getty Images Duchess Sophie looked incredible in bridal white

To accessorise, she brought out matching white heeled pumps from Emmy London, and a pair of diamond hoop earrings, but it was her tiara that stole the show.

The Duchess of Edinburgh brought out the Wessex aquamarine necklace tiara, her signature convertible jewellery piece that features a wavy diamond pattern and a statement central aquamarine.

The Wessex aquamarine necklace tiara

Duchess Sophie first wore the tiara in 2005, for a celebration event held in honour of Prince Albert II of Monaco.

© Getty Duchess Sophie wore her signature tiara

The gorgeous piece was reportedly made by Collins & Sons for Sophie, as part of her personal collection, according to The Court Jeweller, which means you won't see it on any other royal.

The Duchess of Edinburgh has primarily worn the tiara for gala occasions, including weddings and state banquets, including the first banquet held during the reign of King Charles III at Buckingham Palace back in November 2022.

The state banquet at Windsor Castle

On Tuesday 8 July, King Charles and Queen Camilla hosted Emmanuel Macron and Brigitte Macron in St George's Hall at Windsor Castle.

© Getty Images King Charles was seated next to the French President

The four were joined by Prince William and Princess Kate at the top table for the white tie and tiara event, which had a series of famous guests including Sir Elton John, Sir Mick Jagger, Dame Kristin Scott Thomas and footballer Mary Earps.

Other royals attended, including Princess Anne, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, and the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester.