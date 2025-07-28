King Frederik and Queen Mary reappear with royal children after summer break

King Frederik and Queen Mary have officially moved to their summer residence.

The Danish royal couple were given a warm welcome to Gråsten on Monday – with two of their children making a surprise appearance.

Princess Isabella, 18, and Prince Vincent, 14, appeared with their parents as they relocated to Gråsten Palace in the Jutland region of southern Denmark.

Frederik confirmed in a brief speech that his other children, Crown Prince Christian, 19, and Vincent's twin sister, Princess Josephine, would later join them at the palace.

It marked Frederik and Mary's first outing since 3 July. The king and queen have been enjoying a private holiday abroad, including a stay at the Danish royal family's French abode, Château de Cayx in Cahors.

See the best photos from their outing with their children…

1/ 7 © Alamy Stock Photo Warm welcome As the Danish royals arrived, they were received in front of the Old Town Hall by Sønderborg City Council, where King Frederik gave a short speech.

2/ 7 © EPA/Shutterstock Gifts for the royals Queen Mary was inundated with bouquets of beautifully coloured flowers as the royals arrived in Gråsten. Her Majesty looked elegant in a paisley-print midi dress, a cropped jacket and tan slingback kitten heels.

3/ 7 © detdanskekongehus / Kongehuset Confident young royals Princess Isabella and Prince Vincent were also all smiles and full of confidence as they also took the time to greet as many locals as possible. Isabella will begin 3rd grade at Øregård Gymnasium next month, while Vincent attends Tranegårdskolen.

4/ 7 © detdanskekongehus / Kongehuset Towering kids And Vincent has gotten even taller since he was last seen publicly at the Royal Run race in June. The prince was dressed smartly in a grey jacket, a white open-collared shirt and beige trousers. Isabella opted for a black and red floral print wrap dress from Diane von Furstenberg, teamed with Chanel two-tone ballet flats and delicate jewellery. The siblings even posed for snaps together - how sweet!

5/ 7 © detdanskekongehus / Kongehuset Walking to the palace From the city square, the Danish royals walked the half a kilometre route to Gråsten Palace, stopping to shake hands and chat with locals, who were waving flags and cheering. The current palace dates back to the 18th century and it has been the summer residence of the Danish royal family since 1935 when it was given to then Crown Prince Frederik and his wife, Crown Princess Ingrid, who later became king and queen.

6/ 7 © detdanskekongehus / Kongehuset PDA moment During one touching moment, King Frederik and Queen Mary were relaxed as they walked with their arms around one another.



7/ 7 © EPA/Shutterstock Family portrait Before making their way into the palace, King Frederik and Queen Mary posed for a family photo with Princess Isabella and Prince Vincent. We wish them a happy time in Gråsten this summer!

