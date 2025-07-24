King Frederik and Queen Mary's mystery holiday abroad revealed

King Frederik and Queen Mary have been enjoying some time away from their public duties this month.

Both Frederik's mother, Queen Margrethe, and his heir and eldest son, Crown Prince Christian, have acted as regent, indicating that the Danish monarch has been out of the country.

Frederik made two appearances at Wimbledon in London earlier in July, but the king has not been seen publicly since 7 July.

While Australian-born Mary has been known to visit her family in Hobart, Tasmania during her downtime, local media have revealed that Frederik and Mary vacationed a little closer to home this time around.

According to Her og Nu, the king and queen spent some time at the Danish royal family's French abode, Château de Cayx in Cahors, with their youngest children, 14-year-old twins Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine.

The royal residence, which dates back to the early 15th century, was born by Queen Margrethe and her late husband, Prince Henrik, in 1974. Over the years, the pair restored and transformed the property, as well as re-establishing a prestigious winery stretching across close to 24 hectares of land.

Several members of the Danish royal family are known to visit the chateau during the summer months.

King Frederik and Queen Mary returned home on 21 July, but have not participated in any public engagements so far.

The couple are scheduled to move to their summer residence, Gråsten Palace, on 28 July.

'Favourite summer spot'

Prince Joachim and Princess Marie are now reportedly staying at Château de Cayx, with the couple having flown from their current home in Washington D.C. in the US, where the prince has a role as defense attaché at the Danish Embassy.

The pair are believed to have been joined by their children, Count Henrik, 16, and Countess Athena, 13, as well as Joachim's sons, Count Nikolai, 25, and Count Felix, 23.

© detdanskekongehus / Princess Marie Princess Marie took the birthday snap of Count Felix

Felix celebrated his birthday at the castle earlier this week, with his stepmother Marie sharing a snap of her stepson standing in front of the vineyards on the sprawling estate.

Nikolai has also shared some personal snaps on Instagram from his time in France with his girlfriend, Benedikte Thoustrup.

The photos showed the sun setting on the stone walls of a walled property with foliage surrounding its teal shutters, as well as images of the couple enjoying a garden party with friends.

"Nothing like being back at my favourite summer spot. Hope you’re all enjoying your summer!" Nikolai wrote in the caption.

