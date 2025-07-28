Royal confirms 'highly anticipated' wedding date in new update

The wedding of Princess Marie Caroline of Liechtenstein, daughter of Hereditary Prince Alois and Hereditary Princess Sophie, to Venezuelan businessman Leopoldo Maduro has just been confirmed.

According to Vanitatis, the Princely House of Liechtenstein revealed to the publication that the highly anticipated ceremony will take place on 30 August 2025.

While there is no official confirmation of where the ceremony will be held, it is reported that the nuptials will most likely take place at Vaduz Castle, the official residence of the Prince of Liechtenstein, H.S.H. Prince Hans-Adam II.

The Royal House added that "some final details will be communicated the week before the wedding."

Princess Marie Caroline, 28, first announced her engagement to Leopoldo Maduro, 34, late last year, with the Liechtenstein royal household releasing an official press release to mark the occasion.

© Albert Nieboer/Action Press/Shutterstock Princess Marie Caroline announced her engagement late last year

"H.S.H. the Hereditary Prince and H.R.H. the Hereditary Princess von und zu Liechtenstein are delighted to announce the engagement of their daughter, Princess Marie Caroline, to Mr Leopoldo Maduro Vollmer."

Princess Marie Caroline, who is the second child of Prince Alois and his wife, Sophie, was born in Switzerland, where she began her education.

She later attended Malvern College in Worcestershire, England, before studying Fashion Design at Parsons School of Design in Paris and New York. Marie Caroline is not in line to the Liechtenstein throne.

© dana/Shutterstock Princess Marie Caroline is the only daughter of Hereditary Prince Alois

She now works in the fashion industry in London, while her husband-to-be is in Investment Management. Following the news of the wedding date, the last major royal wedding for the family was the marriage of Princess Marie Astrid to Ralph Worthington in Tuscany in 2021.

About the Liechtenstein royal family

Alois, Hereditary Prince of Liechtenstein, 57, has been regent of Liechtenstein since 2004, while his father, Hans-Adam II, 80, remains the official head of state.

Alois and his wife, Sophie, Hereditary Princess of Liechtenstein, are parents to Prince Joseph Wenzel, Prince Georg, Prince Nikolaus and Princess Marie Caroline.

© WPA Pool Prince Alois and Hereditary Princess Sophie share four children together

It is the only European monarchy to operate under agnatic primogeniture rules, meaning that women are excluded from the throne and the line of succession.

Landlocked between Austria and Switzerland, Liechtenstein is Europe's fourth-smallest country with a population of just 40,000.