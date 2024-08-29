All you need to know about the Liechtenstein royal family – inside the House of Liechtenstein

Liechtenstein is the fourth-smallest country in Europe, but the double-landlocked country still operates a semi-constitutional monarchy, meaning that the monarch has a degree of power in decisions affecting the country.

However, the central European region differs from other its neighbouring monarchies in another major way, with it being the only European monarchy to operate under agnatic primogeniture rules, meaning that women are excluded from the throne and the line of succession.

Currently, Liechtenstein is ruled by the House of Liechtenstein, which is headed by current monarch, Prince Hans-Adam II.

Here's all you need to know about its members…

Family tree

© HELLO! The Liechtenstein royal family tree

Prince Franz Joseph II

© George Stroud Franz Joseph ruled Liechtenstein from 1938 to 1989

Born on 16 August 1906, Franz Joseph was the father of current monarch, Hans-Adam, and ruled Liechtenstein from 25 July 1938 to 13 November 1989. Franz Joseph didn't succeed his father to the throne, instead succeeding his grand-uncle, Prince Franz, who died without issue – Franz Joseph's father, Prince Alois, renounced his line to succession in 1923, concerned about his own age for when he might inherit the throne.

Only a year into Franz Joseph's rule, World War II broke out, however, the royal managed to keep Liechtenstein neutral throughout the conflict. Despite this, much of the land owned by the royals was taken by Czechoslovakia and Poland following the conclusion of the war.

Franz Joseph's rule also saw the transformation of Liechtenstein into one of the wealthiest countries in the world, mainly through individuals and companies using the country and its bank, the LGT Group, as a tax haven.

Despite the constitution allowing for the royal to veto laws, he only employed this once in 1965, stopping a hunting bill that would have increased rights for hunters.

On 7 March 1943, Franz Adam walked down the aisle with Countess Georgina von Wilczek. The wedding made history for the country, as it was the first time that a monarch had married during their reign. The pair welcomed four children: Prince Hans-Adam, Prince Philipp, Princess Norberta and Prince Franz Joseph Wenceslaus.

On 26 August 1984, the monarch handed most of his constitutional powers over to his son, Hans-Adam, in order to prepare him for the role. Five years later, on 13 November 1989, Franz Adam died at the age of 83.

Countess Georgina

© ANL/Shutterstock Princess Gina was the wife of Prince Franz Joseph II

Born as Georgina von Wilczek on 24 October 1921, Countess Georgina was the wife of Prince Franz Adam and the mother of current monarch Prince Hans Adam.

Georgina, who was widely known as Gina, was born in Austria to parents Count Ferdinand von Wilczek and Countess Norbertine Kinsky von Wchinitz and Tettau. Georgina's mother sadly did when the future Princess of Liechtenstein was just two-years-old.

Georgina got heavily involved with helping prisoners of war, especially following the conclusion of World War II, and she helped to found the Liechtenstein Red Cross, serving as its president for 40 years.

Georgina is believed to have met her husband, Prince Franz Joseph in 1942, with the two marrying a year later on 7 March 1943. The couple welcomed four children: Prince Hans-Adam, Prince Philipp, Princess Norberta and Prince Franz Joseph Wenceslaus.

The royal was known to get involved in political campaigns, particularly around women's suffrage, which was granted in 1984. She was also known for her campaigns for the elderly, disabled and refugees.

Georgina died at the age of 68 on 18 October 1989, she had been hospitalised with an undisclosed illness in the lead-up to her death. Her husband was at her bedside at the time of her passing, and collapsed, dying 26 days later.

Prince Hans-Adam

© Chris Williamson Hans-Adam is the current ruler of Liechtenstein

Born on 14 February 1945, Prince Hans-Adam is the current monarch of Liechtenstein, although he inherited many of his powers five years before he inherited the throne.

During his reign, the royal has seen his powers increase dramatically, mostly through a 2003 referendum, which following its passing gave Hans-Adam the power to dismiss the government and appoint judges – at the time, it was reported that this in effect made Liechtenstein an absolute monarchy. In the lead-up to the vote, Hans-Adam declared that he would abdicate and exile himself from the country if the powers weren't approved.

Despite the new powers, Hans-Adam relinquished most of these powers to his son, Hereditary Prince Alois a year later, on 15 August 2004. Although he no longer runs day-to-day government decisions, Hans-Adam remains as the country's head of state.

On 30 July 1967, he married second cousin, Countess Marie Kinsky of Wchinitz and Tattau, and the pair have since had four children: Hereditary Prince Alois, Prince Maximilian, Prince Constantin and Princess Tatjana.

The royal is one of the wealthiest leaders of state in the world and is believed to be Europe's richest monarch. Most of this comes from transforming the LGT from a bank into a multinational financial group. Hans-Adam also has quite the art collection, even being able to buy back some of the family's former pieces.

Countess Marie

© Associated Press / Alamy Stock Photo Countess Marie sadly died in 2021

Born on 14 April 1940, Countess Marie was the wife of Prince Hans-Adam. Marie was born in Prague and did many of her studies in Germany and the United Kingdom, before working as a commercial artist in Dachau.

She became engaged to Prince Hans-Adam in 1966, with the pair walking down the aisle on 30 July 1967. The couple had four children: Hereditary Prince Alois, Prince Maximilian, Prince Constantin and Princess Tatjana.

Marie succeeded her mother-in-law, Countess Georgina, as the president of the Liechtenstein Red Cross, serving from 1985 to 2015. Like her mother-in-law, Marie also promoted several charitable initiatives, especially with disabled people.

On 18 August 2021, Countess Marie suffered a stroke, dying three days later on 21 August 2021. She was 81 at the time of her death.

Prince Philipp

© Luc Castel Philipp is a chairman of the family business

Born on 19 August 1946, Prince Philipp is the second child of Prince Franz Joseph and Countess Georgina and is currently ninth in line to the throne. After studying at the University of Bonn and the University of Basel, Philipp joined the family bank, the LGT Group. Philipp has been on the board of directors since 1981 and served as its chairman since 2001.

On 11 September 1971, Philipp walked down the aisle with Isabelle de l'Arbre de Malander. The couple are proud parents to children Prince Alexander (b. 1972), Prince Wenzeslaus (b. 1974) and Prince Rudolf (b. 1975). His sons are tenth, eleventh and twelfth in line to the throne respectively.

Philipp is also a grandfather to Princess Theodora (b. 2004), Princess Alienor, who sadly died in 2015 after being born the year before, and twins Princess Laetitia and Prince Karl Ludwig (b. 2016). Karl is thirteenth in line to the throne.

Meanwhile, Theodora has made quite a name for herself as an environmental campaigner and founded the Green Teen Team Foundation in 2014. She has also competed in international dressage competitions, winning gold at the Junior Grand Prix Dressage Competition.

Princess Isabelle

© Luc Castel Isabelle is the goddaughter of the former Queen of Belgium

Born on 23 November 1949 as Isabelle Fernande Ghislaine Guillemette Elisabeth de l'Arbre de Malander, Princess Isabelle is the wife of Prince Philipp. Before meeting the Liechtenstein prince, Isabelle already had a royal connection as she was a goddaughter of Queen Elisabeth of Belgium.

Isabelle was initially home-schooled before being taught ballet and music and finishing her studies with archaeology in Brussels. She walked down the aisle with Philipp on 11 September 1971. The duo share children, Prince Alexander (b. 1972), Prince Wenzeslaus (b. 1974) and Prince Rudolf (b. 1975).

As Isabelle doesn't undertake any royal duties, she splits time between her homes in Vaduz and Paris.

Prince Nikolaus

© Olivier Matthys Nikolaus previously served as an Ambassador to the Holy See

Born on 24 October 1947, Prince Nikolaus is the third child of Prince Franz Joseph II and Countess Georgina. Nikolaus is currently fourteenth in line to the throne. At just the age of three, Nikolaus received a prestigious honour when he was made a Knight of Justice in the Sovereign Military Order of Malta; when this disbanded he became a Knight of Honour and Devotion.

Nikolaus has held a variety of positions, including working for the Red Cross, before joining the courts in Vaduz and becoming the Ambassador to the Holy See, also known as the Vatican City.

On 20 March 1982, Nikolaus married Princess Margaretha, a royal from the Luxembourg royal family. The couple welcomed four children: Prince Leopold (who sadly died shortly after his birth in 1984), Princess Maria-Anunciata (b. 1985), Princess Marie-Astrid (b. 1987) and Prince Josef-Emanuel (b. 1989).

In addition, the couple are grandparents to Princess Althaea (b. 2022) and Prince Leopold (b. 2023).

Princess Margaretha

© Olivier Matthys Princess Margaretha is also a member of Luxembourg's royal family

Born on 15 May 1957, Princess Margaretha is the fourth child of Grand Duke Jean of Luxembourg. The royal obtained a doctorate in social sciences and subsequently became a patron of Dyslexia International.

Her 1982 wedding to Prince Nikolaus is currently the last dynastically-equal marriage for any European royal. She is mother to Prince Leopold (who died on the day of his birth in 1984), Princess Maria-Anunciata (b. 1985), Princess Marie-Astrid (b. 1987) and Prince Josef-Emanuel (b. 1989).

Princess Nora

© Europa Press Entertainment Princess Nora works for the IOC

Born on 31 October 1950, Princess Nora is the fourth child of Prinz Franz Joseph and Countess Georgina and the couple's only daughter. Like her older brother, Nikolaus, Nora has held a number of impressive jobs including working for the World Bank, International Institute for Environment and Development and serves as a member of the International Olympic Committee.

On 11 June 1988, she married Spanish nobleman Vicente Sartorius y Cabeza de Vaca, and the pair welcomed daughter Doña in 1992.

Vicente Sartorius

Born on 20 November 1931, Vicente was born into the Spanish noble family of Sartorius. He became the Marquess of Mariño on 24 December 1976. In his youth, Vicente became a bobsledder and competed at the 1956 Winter Olympics, nearly clinching a bronze medal in the two-man event.

On 24 April 1964, he married Isabel Zorraquín y de Corral and the pair welcomed three children: daughters Isabel (b. 1965) and Cecilia (b. 1967) and son Luis (b. 1970). Vicente and Isabel divorced in 1974. Vincente later married Princess Nora on 11 June 1988 and the couple welcomed daughter Doña in 1992.

During a holiday to Ibiza, Vicente had a heart attack and died on 22 July 2002. He was 70 at the time of his death.

Prince Franz Joseph

© Chris Barham/ANL/Shutterstock Prince Wenzel (second left) died at the age of 28

Born on 19 November 1962, Prince Franz Joseph, affectionately known as Prince Wenzel to differentiate him from his father, was the youngest child of Prince Franz Joseph and Countess Georgina.

Wenzel opted to live a more modest lifestyle than afforded to him due to his royal lineage and he became an assistant doctor after studying medicine. However, Wenzel unexpectedly died at the age of 28 on 28 February 1991.

Hereditary Prince Alois

© DON EMMERT Although not the ruler of Liechtenstein, Alois is effectively the head of state

Born on 11 June 1968, Hereditary Prince Alois is the heir apparent to the throne of Liechtenstein, although he acts as head of state after his father, Prince Hans-Adam, transferred his powers to him in 2004.

In his youth, Alois studied at the Liechtenstein Grammar School and the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst before serving in the Coldstream Guards, which was based in Hong Kong. He later became an accountant and helped to oversee the family's finances.

Although Alois has never used his princely veto, he has threatened to use it to keep abortion illegal in the country; although when the issue went to a referendum it was rejected by the people. A further referendum held on whether the royal should keep his veto power ruled in his favour in 2012.

On 3 July 1993, Alois walked down the aisle with Sophie, Duchess of Bavaria, and the pair have since welcomed four children: Prince Joseph, Princess Marie, Prince Georg and Prince Nikolaus.

Hereditary Princess Sophie

© WPA Pool Sophie came from a German royal house

Born on 28 October 1967, Sophie was born into the German royal house of Wittelsbach and was the eldest child of Max, Duke of Bavaria. Sophie studied across Germany and England before marrying Hereditary Prince Alois on 3 July 1993.

Alois and Sophie have welcomed four children: Prince Joseph, Princess Marie, Prince Georg and Prince Nikolaus.

Sophie has become very involved in charity sectors and with abortion still illegal in Liechtenstein, she runs the Sophie of Liechtenstein Foundation for Woman and Child, which assists women who become unintentionally pregnant. Sophie has also followed in the footsteps of other female royals in the family and since 2015 has headed the Liechtenstein Red Cross.

In 2003, Sophie was diagnosed with a benign brain tumour, but she managed to make a full recovery.

Prince Maximilian

© Alexander Hassenstein Maximilian helps to run the family business

Born on 16 May 1969, Prince Maximilian is the second son of Hans-Adam and Countess Marie and is fifth in line to the throne. Like many members of his family, Maximilian has entered into the business world and got an MBA degree from Harvard. He is currently the CEO of the LGT Group.

While at a private party in New York City in 1997, Maximilian crossed paths with Angela Brown and the pair walked down the aisle on 21 January 2000. On 18 May 2001, the couple welcomed son Prince Alfons, who is currently sixth in line to the throne.

Princess Angela

© Frank Rollitz/Shutterstock Princess Angela hails from Panama

Born as Angela Brown on 3 February 1958, Princess Angela is the wife of Prince Maximilian. Angela hails from Panama, although her family moved to New York City when she was five-years-old.

After studying at the Parsons School of Design, Angela became a fashion designer, launching her own label, A. Brown, while working in Hong Kong. However, following her 2000 wedding to Prince Maximilian, Angela now typically only performs ceremonial duties.

Panama still holds a special place in the heart of the royal family, and she and her family regularly holiday in the town of Pedasí.

Prince Constantin

© Action Press/Shutterstock Prince Constantin died in 2023

Born on 15 March 1972, Prince Constantin was the third child of Prince Hans-Adam and Countess Marie. While many of his siblings ended up joining the LGT Group, Constantin forged a slightly different path for himself.

After graduating from the Paris Lodron University of Salzburg and completing a master's degree in law, Constantin worked for Raiffeisen Private Equity Management and the American investment bank Brown Brothers Harriman. In 2012, he became the director-general of the Prince of Liechtenstein Foundation, which helps to manage the family's real estate, alongside forests and renewable energy.

On 14 May 1999, he walked down the aisle with Countess Marie and the couple have since welcomed three children: Prince Moritz (b. 2003), Princess Georgina (b. 2005) and Prince Benedikt (b. 2008).

On 5 December 2023, Constantin died unexpectedly at the age of 51.

Princess Marie

© Frank Rollitz/Shutterstock Princess Marie was widowed in 2023

Born on 16 July 1975, Princess Marie was the wife of Prince Constantin until his death in 2023. Marie was born in Austrian nobility and previously worked as a marketing specialist for the Austrian Broadcasting Corporation and Bismarck Media Communications, before becoming a sommelier in the Prince of Liechtenstein's Winery Cellars.

Marie married into the royal family on 14 May 1999 and is a mother-of-three, sharing Prince Moritz (b. 2003), Princess Georgina (b. 2005) and Prince Benedikt (b. 2008) with her late husband.

Princess Tatjana

© Frank Rollitz/Shutterstock Princess Tatjana is fluent in four languages

Born on 10 April 1973, Princess Tatjana is the youngest child of Prince Hans-Adam and Countess Marie and their only daughter. Tatjana is known for being fluent in four different languages and previously studied business administration at the European Business School.

On 5 June 1999, Tatjana walked down the aisle with Philipp von Lattorff and the couple have since welcomed seven children, although like their mother, they're not in the line of succession.

The pair are parents to Lukas (b. 2000), Elisabeth (b. 2002), Marie (b. 2004), Camilla (b. 2005), Anna (b. 2007), Sophie (b. 2009) and Maximilian (b. 2011).

Prince Philipp

© Action Press/Shutterstock Philipp has become a successful businessman

Born on 25 March 1968 in Austria, Philipp von Lattorff is the husband of Princess Tatjana. Philipp has pursued a business career and is the Chairman of the Advisory Board for ViraTherapeutics.

He and Princess Tatjana are parents to Lukas (b. 2000), Elisabeth (b. 2002), Marie (b. 2004), Camilla (b. 2005), Anna (b. 2007), Sophie (b. 2009) and Maximilian (b. 2011).

Prince Joseph Wenzel

© Marc Piasecki Joseph Wenzel (right) will be the future leader of Liechtenstein

Born on 24 May 1995, Prince Joseph Wenzel is the eldest son of Hereditary Prince Alois and Hereditary Princess Sophie, and is second in line to the throne. Joseph studied in the UK, graduating from Malvern College and later pursued a gap year where he worked in the US Senate and travelled to Peru and Bolivia.

Princess Marie-Caroline

© dana/Shutterstock Princess Marie-Caroline is the only daughter of Hereditary Prince Alois

Born on 17 October 1996, Princess Marie-Caroline is the daughter of Hereditary Prince Alois and Hereditary Princess Sophie, although she is excluded from the line of succession.

Prince Georg

© Action Press/Shutterstock Prince Georg (left) works at Glidewheel

Born on 20 April 1999, Prince Georg is the third child of Hereditary Prince Alois and Hereditary Princess Sophie and is third in line to the throne. According to his LinkedIn bio, Georg is a business development representative at Guidewheel, which works with factories across the world.

Prince Nikolaus

© Action Press/Shutterstock Nikolaus, seen here as a child is the youngest child of Prince Alois and Princess Sophie

Born on 6 December 2000, Prince Nikolaus is the youngest child of Hereditary Prince Alois and Hereditary Princess Sophie and is fourth in line to the throne.

Line of succession

