Royal engagement! Princess Iman Pahlavi shares gorgeous photos from romantic beach proposal

Princess Iman is the granddaughter of the last Shah of Iran

Congratulations are in order for Princess Iman Pahlavi and her fiancé Bradley Sherman who recently got engaged after three years of dating.

Princess Iman's parents announced the couple's happy engagement news last week via Instagram with a carousel of romantic beach photos.

In the snapshots, Iman, the granddaughter of the last Shah of Iran, is pictured beaming from ear-to-ear with her boyfriend Bradley.

The 29-year-old looked as glamorous as ever in a gorgeous boho maxi dress emblazoned with a colourful paisley print.

She wore her flowing brunette locks over to one side and finished off her look with a touch of bronzed makeup, a simple pendant necklace and a selection of glitzy gold bracelets.

Bradley, meanwhile, looked ultra-suave in a pair of stone-hued chinos and a smart powder blue shirt.

The royal looked overjoyed as she enjoyed a precious moment with her beau on the pristine beach. And in one particularly romantic photo, an emotional Iman was pictured seemingly wiping away a tear as Bradley got down on one knee amidst a sea of red rose petals.

© Getty Crown Prince of Iran, Reza Pahlavi with his daughter Iman Pahlavi and wife Yasmine Pahlavi

In other images, the lovebirds were pictured reuniting with family members including Iman's parents Yasmine Pahlavi and Reza Pahlavi - the former Crown Prince of Iran - and her sisters Noor and Farah.

Bradley proposed with a sparkling pear-shaped diamond ring – and if the photos are anything to go by, Princess Iman looked delighted with her glittering jewel.

© Shutterstock Princess Iman Pahlavi with her mother Princess Yasmine Pahlavi and her sister Princess Noor Pahlavi

Alongside the pictures, Princess Iman's mother Yasmine gushed: "Our sweet Iman got engaged this weekend. She and Bradley have been dating for three years."

She went on to say: "We've watched their relationship blossom and are so happy that they have made a commitment to share their lives together."

Royal fans were quick to comment, with one writing: "Yayyy! Wishing them a long life of love, health, joy and commitment [heart emoji] So exciting!" while a second wrote: "Many congratulations to your lovely family."

A third commented: "Congratulations to the entire family!!! What a beautiful couple," and a fourth sweetly added: "Congratulations to our gorgeous princess."

Princess Iman's sisters were also quick to post. The sibling duo shared a plethora of behind-the-scenes snapshots over on their Instagram grid – and it's safe to say, they captured many magical moments.

In her caption, Farah quipped: "Big sister is getting married [loved-up emoji] Love you!!!!! @imanp Stuck with us now @sshermyy," whilst Noor penned: "@sshermyy was already family but this weekend he made it official [engagement ring emoji] so happy for you both! Love you!!"